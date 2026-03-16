Schools turn talent competitions into career pathway guide

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From Left-Dylan Kinyua Ngari (12) and his brother Declan Njogu Ngari (8) of KBA School Maziwa Campus during the 8th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship in Thailand August 2025. [Courtesy]

Learning institutions are increasingly turning to sports and co-curricular competitions as a platform to help learners discover their talents early and guide them into appropriate career pathways under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

Education stakeholders say the approach is helping learners in lower classes explore different skills, sharpen their abilities and build confidence before they transition to specialised pathways in senior secondary school.

Peter Kamau, the technical director of the International Mini Games, said the competitions are designed to expose learners to diverse disciplines while nurturing creativity, discipline, strategy and critical thinking.

“Through the International Mini Games, learners are discovering something powerful—patience, creativity and confidence,” Kamau said.

“Stitch by stitch, even activities like crocheting clubs are teaching students that meaningful results take time and dedication. Each project becomes a reflection of the student who made it.”

Kamau spoke during the fourth edition of the games held at Urafiki Carovana School, noting that participation and competition levels have been increasing each year as more schools embrace co-curricular activities as part of holistic learning.

“The competition levels are going up every year and we have had good exposure for our children with the introduction of new disciplines,” he said.

The initiative brought together more than 1,200 learners from over 30 schools across Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Murang’a counties.

Mumu Nalia from Little Fish Swim club, Girls U8-11 400 short course meter freestyle during the Minnows Swimming Championships at Kiota School, Nairobi on Nov 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Learners competed in 12 disciplines including taekwondo, skating, ballet, dance, swimming, football, coding, robotics, basketball, gymnastics and archery, providing a platform for them to showcase talents beyond academics.

Teachers and organisers say such competitions are increasingly becoming an important tool in identifying talent at an early stage.

“Investing in children is where the world is going. This is where we are as a country—nurturing talents,” Kamau said.

“It also allows learners to discover other disciplines away from what they are currently studying.”

He added that integrating sports and creative activities supports the goals of the new education system, which focuses on competency development rather than purely academic performance.

“Through co-curricular activities, this is the only way we can achieve the spirit of the Competency-Based Education system. We can only know who is competent in which field once we test their ability,” he said.

Under the Competency-Based Curriculum, learners are expected to select specialised pathways when they transition to senior school after completing junior secondary education.

Kamau believes exposing learners to different talents early will help reduce confusion that has often surrounded placement into pathways after the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

“The Mini Games are giving learners a platform where they can showcase their potential and grow knowing their pathways,” he said.

“This will also help mitigate the scramble for placements when students complete their junior school assessments.”

Teachers involved in organising the competitions say the initiative is also helping to change perceptions among parents who traditionally place more emphasis on academic performance.

Stanvers Muganagani, a teacher and co-curricular coordinator at Urafiki Carovana School, said the idea of hosting the games locally was inspired by tournaments the school had previously attended.

“The way those tournaments were organised and the interaction with students from other schools inspired us to come up with our own local programme,” Muganagani said.

He noted that many learners in the past joined senior secondary school without a clear understanding of the career pathways available to them.

“We have had a situation where learners join senior school blindly without knowing the pathways they should pursue. Through the Mini Games, it becomes easier to identify talents early and guide learners into suitable pathways,” he said.

Muganagani said the competitions are designed to build confidence, leadership skills and creativity among learners while giving them a chance to explore their interests.

“This event was not just about school competition. It was about growth, confidence and creating stories worth sharing,” he said.

He added that the initiative is also aimed at changing the mindset among parents who still believe success lies only in classroom performance.

“We wanted to change the mindset that success is only in the classroom. Some of the talents we see today are what sustain our youth in the future,” he said.

“These platforms allow learners to showcase their abilities and prepare them for the new career pathways under the curriculum.”

Muganagani also warned that the country is already facing shortages of qualified professionals in several technical areas because earlier education systems did not adequately prepare learners for those fields.

“We are currently struggling to get qualified teachers in some technical subjects because we failed to plan and train them early,” he said.

“Now we are laying the foundation for the future by identifying talents early.”

Beyond sports competitions, organisers say activities such as chess championships are also helping nurture analytical and strategic thinking skills among learners as they prepare for the next stage of their education.