Several trapped after building collapses in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi

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The structure caved in next to buildings that were being demolished on riparian land.

An unknown number of people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Blue Estate area of Shauri Moyo in Nairobi on Monday.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the structure caved in next to buildings that were being demolished on riparian land.

In a statement shared on X, the humanitarian agency said the collapse occurred adjacent to structures that were already under demolition, raising concerns about the safety of nearby buildings.

“An unconfirmed number of people are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway,” the agency said.

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident, with rescue operations underway as responders combed through the debris in search of survivors.

Residents gathered near the site as rescuers coordinated efforts to locate those who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident adds to growing concerns over building safety in Nairobi, following a series of structural collapses reported in the County in recent months.

More to follow...