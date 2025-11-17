×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Chinese manager fired after assault on Kenyan worker

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 17, 2025
Entrance of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya. [File, Standard]

A Chinese national filmed assaulting a Kenyan worker at a mabati factory has been dismissed, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chinese Embassy condemned the attack, saying it had been informed that the company had immediately terminated the Chinese worker’s contract and was considering further disciplinary measures.

The Embassy urged all its nationals in Kenya to respect local laws, customs and uphold mutual respect with Kenyan friends.

The viral undated video, widely shared on social media, shows the man striking a Kenyan employee with roofing sheets inside what appears to be a warehouse.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The incident is reported to have occurred at TCM Mabati Factory in Uasin Gishu County, where the assailant served as a manager.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) on Sunday strongly criticised the incident and called for the deportation of the Chinese manager.

In a letter to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli termed the assault a blatant violation of the workers’ rights and dignity.

Atwoli demanded immediate action, saying anything short of deportation would undermine the confidence Kenyan workers have in the Ministry of Interior.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

TCM Mabati Factory Chinese Embassy COTU
.

Latest Stories

Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Opinion
By Jeffrey Okoro
45 mins ago
Thunder tip off 2026 BAL against Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
45 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 45 mins ago
Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
By Juliet Omelo 45 mins ago
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
By Dennis Kabaara 45 mins ago
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved