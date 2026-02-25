Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

When he talks, he breathes fire. Loud with affirmation, but not for the primary group he should be protecting, but in support of a regime that has crippled trade unions and left workers walking home with drained payslips and worrying working conditions.

Yesterday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli seamlessly bagged his sixth term at the helm of one of the entities workers have been hoping would champion for their rights in the wake of Kenya Kwanza’s crippling policies, but has lost its spark.