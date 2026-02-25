×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink

By Standard Reporter | Mar. 16, 2026
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

When he talks, he breathes fire. Loud with affirmation, but not for the primary group he should be protecting, but in support of a regime that has crippled trade unions and left workers walking home with drained payslips and worrying working conditions.

Yesterday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli seamlessly bagged his sixth term at the helm of one of the entities workers have been hoping would champion for their rights in the wake of Kenya Kwanza’s crippling policies, but has lost its spark.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cotu Boss Francis Atwoli COTU Secretary General William Ruto Reelection
.

Latest Stories

Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
9 mins ago
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
15 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 15 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 15 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 15 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 15 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved