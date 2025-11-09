Museveni: Njagi and Oyoo were plotting unrest in Uganda

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were brought into Kenya by the Kenyan ambassador to Uganda, and the security team.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has confirmed the arrest of two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were detained in Uganda for 38 days.

During a radio talk show on Saturday evening, President Museveni acknowledged that the two were in the custody of Ugandan security forces, accusing them of working with Bobi Wine to incite unrest.

“Here we have very good intelligence. We know them. We arrested two Kenyans working with Kyagulanyi’s group, they are experts in riots,” Museveni said.

The duo reportedly travelled to Kampala to support opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, before going missing on October 1, 2025.

Witnesses said they were abducted by armed men in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Njagi and Oyoo were released on Saturday, November 8, and handed over to officials at the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, attributed their release to sustained diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Kampala.

Following their release, Njagi and Oyoo alleged that they were subjected to torture and starvation during their detention at the Kasenyi Military Barracks in Entebbe.

Their release has also been attributed to talks between Museveni and the former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"There were a lot of complex negotiations that took place at high levels that included the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and it is out of the discussions that we have had the two return to Kenya in the way they are," Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton told journalists.