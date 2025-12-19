Inside Angata Barikkoi's unending battle with banditry, land disputes

Residents of Angata Barikoi during a meeting attended Kenyan politicians. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

For decades, communities in Angata Barikkoi, Trans Mara South, have lived with the twin crises of banditry and land disputes, a volatile mix that has repeatedly plunged the region into violence and displacement.

Much of the bloodshed has centred on Angata Barikkoi village, where cattle rustling and contested land claims often ignite clashes between rival communities. The area’s fertile valleys, fed by year‑round rainfall, forest cover and river networks, produce maize, sugarcane and other crops in abundance, masking deep‑seated tensions beneath the lush landscape.