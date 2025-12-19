×
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months

By Edwin Nyarangi | Dec. 19, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks during women empowerment program at Scott Christian University in Machakos town on June 6, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

The national government spent tens of billions of shillings in the first three months of the 2025/26 financial year, with the Office of the Deputy President alone using Sh425.8 million, according to the latest spending report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o.

Her review of expenditure between July and September shows that salaries, security operations and recurrent costs continued to dominate public spending, even as key sectors such as education, health and internal security absorbed the bulk of the funds.

