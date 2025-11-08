Missing activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo freed

Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who went missing in Uganda more than 30 days ago, found and handed over to Kenyan authorities in Busia. [IsaacMpaka, Standard]

Two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were allegedly abducted in Uganda more than 38 days ago, have been found and handed over to Kenyan authorities before being released to their families.

Busia County Commissioner Mwachaunga Chaunga said the two were brought back through coordination between Kenyan and Ugandan officials.

“Through the cooperation of the governments of Kenya and Uganda, we received our two citizens, Bob Njagi and Nicholus Oyoo, at around 2 am. They were brought in by the Kenyan ambassador to Uganda, the security team, and embassy staff,” he said at Busia Central Police Station.

Chaunga said the duo underwent medical assessments and were found to be in good health.

“After receiving them, we took them to immigration offices for processing and later to the hospital, where doctors confirmed they were safe and out of danger. We have since handed them over to their families,” he said.

Njagi’s family welcomed the news and thanked the government for securing their release.

“We received the news last night that they had been released, and we came to Busia to wait for them. We are grateful to the government because it has been our prayer to find our kin alive,” said Caren, a family member.