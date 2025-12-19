×
Yes, Kenyans should rejoice if dust tracks lead to Kalonzo's rural home

By Peter Kimani | Dec. 19, 2025

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the G-7 women empowerment forum at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos town on August 16, 2024. [File, Standard]

I wanted to write about the significance of celebrating Jamhuri Day last week, in the same week that Prezzo Bill Ruto signed off our health data to Americans. But now that the matter is being canvassed before the courts, I’ll rest my case.

Instead, I’ll focus on Prezzo Ruto’s recent pronouncements, when he was also visiting Gatundu, interestingly, about Wiperman Kalonzo Musyoka.

Prezzo Ruto is no longer pleading with Kalonzo to join his government, which he did in previous months.

Instead, he said Kalonzo does not have akili, let’s call it bandwith, because I am respectful, apparently because Wiperman has not paved a track leading to his rural home.

I don’t know what “economic” activities take place in politicians’ homes to merit such infrastructure. I would have said cash looted from the public could possibly pass for an “economic activity,” but I checked myself just in time because such “goods” do not require good roads to transport. Choppers would be more efficient.

Which is why the absence of a good road to Kalonzo’s rural home does not mean he lacks akili to craft a smooth transport mode home, he probably does not engage in economic activities to necessitate a good road to his home.

But what should please Kenyans even more, is that Kalonzo lacks the sense of entitlement that imbues almost all politicos: That holding a public office comes with trappings of comfort — at the expense of the citizens.

Now that the 2027 campaigns are here, that’s one up for Kalonzo, thanks to the Ruto jibe. 

