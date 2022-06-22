× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Business
Politics
World
Politics
Africa
Health & Science
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Columnists
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

The day Wajackoyah was a sensation in British capital

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | Jun 22nd 2022 | 3 min read
Prof George Wajackoyah. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Bhang, prostitution and snake and its venom make a toxic cocktail. But then George Wajackoyah is not an ordinary person.

He is a presidential candidate rubbing the church and anti-narcotic campaigners the wrong way. He is also not a stranger to sensational media publicity.

Thirty years ago, Wajackoyah kicked off a storm in Kenya, South Africa and Britain so much so that at some point some media outlets feared touching his story. The genesis of his problem was the manner he had fled the country and how he explained the circumstances.

When he fled the country in September and ultimately landed in London, he created a big sensation. There were reasons to believe he had some answers to the horrific murders of former Foreign Affairs minister Robert Ouko and British tourist Julie Ward.

KEEP READING

He claimed to know the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Ouko, and the killers from eavesdropping on telephone conversation when he worked for the Special Branch as a member of the police "music box" unit.

There were reports of some people claiming to be the former spy's intermediaries approaching Julie Ward's father with a proposition to be paid £2,500 (Sh360,000) in exchange of information about the gruesome murder. The distraught father rejected the deal. 

He had worked with the government as a spy and was involved in the police investigation of Ouko’s murder, which placed him in mortal danger. A number of investigators and witnesses who had been involved in the murder had died in mysterious circumstances.

Former Foreign Affairs minister Robert Ouko. [File, Standard]

At the time, he was spirited out of the country, Wajackoyah believed he was targeted by powerful forces who did not want him to disclose some of the secrets he had unearthed concerning the minister’s murder.

In a story published on May 24, 1992, Arnold Raphael wrote: "But debriefing sessions by Scotland Yard officers this week and recently by members of M16, the secret intelligence service, and interviews by London journalists, have produced little if anything more than what has been doing the rounds for months in Nairobi. Hence Kenya. The doubts about Wajackoyah's bona fides."

His claims about Julie Ward killers and attempts to work out an arrangement with Ward’s father were unsuccessful, just as a planned TV interview because of what London called “credibility” gaps. At first, there were reports that Wajackoyah was affiliated with the Nelson Mandela led ANC of South Africa but this was debunked after it emerged he had not fought for freedom in South Africa.

“It seems he travelled from India via Scandinavia and France. It was in India that he found a woman who now lives in Bath… he evidently told her that he was an ANC activist on the run from South Africa.”

Today, Wajackoyah, the Roots Party leader wants to liberate Kenya from the clutches of Chinese debt by selling marijuana and snake venom and meat as well as legalising prostitution.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Poll agency's decisions raise more questions than answers
Transparent elections are critical to the wellbeing of the nation.
We'll fix economy and boost security, Raila tells voters
Raila Odinga assured locals that he would address food shortage, water crisis and poor infrastructure.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties

By Amos Kareithi | 2 hours ago

In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties
State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant

By Gitau Wanyoike | 10 hours ago

State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant
UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi
Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC