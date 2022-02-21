× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President's security: Livondo stands by his words

NATIONAL
By Hudson Gumbihi | February 21st 2022

Former Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant Stanley Livondo speaks after recording a statement at the DCI headquarters. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Politician Stanley Livondo last evening repeated his claims that there had been an elaborate plan to harm President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Emerging from Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where the former Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant had been summoned to record a statement, Livondo said he had provided investigators with what he considers to be sufficient information and evidence to back his allegations.

He once again sensationally claimed mercenaries had been hired to do the job and some of the people privy to the scheme have been silenced through elimination.

“I have provided names, the people who were involved, the mercenaries and a list of witnesses ready to shed light on this very serious matter. I’m a leader and can’t just say things out of the blue and I stand by what I have revealed so far,” said Livondo outside Mazingira House, the DCI headquarters.

KEEP READING

The politician spent about three hours with Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) detectives as he took them through what he termed as tight evidence to support his claims that, twice, attempts were made on the president's life.

This was after SCU head Obadiah Kuria summoned the politician to record a statement over the claims he first made at the weekend during the Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s thanksgiving ceremony at Thika Stadium.

Yesterday he was required to shed light on his claims before being let free until Thursday this week when he will return to Mazigira House.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Hon. Stanley Livondo is connected to the offences subsequent to the utterances or have information which can assist me in my investigations,” said Kuria in the summon.

Addressing journalists after being grilled, the politician further said he had provided satellite images, mobile numbers, motor vehicle registration number plates, relevant documents and various venues where meetings were being held to draw the execution plan.

“I have told the investigators to do their work thoroughly by going through the evidence I provided them and if need be, they can rope in the FBI, CIA and even the Mossad,” said Livondo accompanied by his lawyer Victor Kariuki.

He claimed the plan started way back in 2014 and that meetings were being held in Kenya, Dubai, Middle East and Europe. Livondo however declined to explain why it had taken him all this long to report the murder plot, which is a serious matter that threatens national security.

The politician said several witnesses were ready to come out and give more details as long as their security is guaranteed.

Livondo said the matter was weighty and that his life was in danger but he will not rest until, the financiers and backers behind the plan are all exposed.

His lawyer said they had furnished detectives with all the necessary details.

“I accompanied him to respond to some allegations about what he spoke on Saturday. He has recorded a statement and provided all the information,” said Kariuki.

MP Kuria who hosted the Saturday event distanced himself from the remarks and asked the DCI boss George Kinoti to probe the allegations.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” said Kuria in an earlier statement.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mudavadi's threat to scrap new syllabus has caused confusion
Musalia Mudavadi’s threat to scrap CBC represents a drastic disruption of an entire education system with far reaching consequences.
ODM accuses opponents of attempting to scuttle NDC
The ODM members last Friday filed the application at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal claiming that the NDC was illegally organised.

MOST READ

Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail
Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail

NAIROBI

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DCI orders Jimmy Wanjigi to surrender 10 guns within 72 hours

By Stephanie Wangari | 1 hour ago

DCI orders Jimmy Wanjigi to surrender 10 guns within 72 hours
Sabina wants court to bar IEBC from hearing on poll theft claims

By Kamau Muthoni | 3 hours ago

Sabina wants court to bar IEBC from hearing on poll theft claims
Law firm files petition to allow couples to divorce peacefully

By Kamau Muthoni | 3 hours ago

Law firm files petition to allow couples to divorce peacefully
VIDEO: I became a ‘man’ before I became a man, Wajackoyah's childhood

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

VIDEO: I became a ‘man’ before I became a man, Wajackoyah's childhood

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC