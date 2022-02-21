President's security: Livondo stands by his words

Former Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant Stanley Livondo speaks after recording a statement at the DCI headquarters. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Politician Stanley Livondo last evening repeated his claims that there had been an elaborate plan to harm President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Emerging from Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where the former Lang’ata parliamentary aspirant had been summoned to record a statement, Livondo said he had provided investigators with what he considers to be sufficient information and evidence to back his allegations.

He once again sensationally claimed mercenaries had been hired to do the job and some of the people privy to the scheme have been silenced through elimination.

“I have provided names, the people who were involved, the mercenaries and a list of witnesses ready to shed light on this very serious matter. I’m a leader and can’t just say things out of the blue and I stand by what I have revealed so far,” said Livondo outside Mazingira House, the DCI headquarters.

The politician spent about three hours with Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) detectives as he took them through what he termed as tight evidence to support his claims that, twice, attempts were made on the president's life.

This was after SCU head Obadiah Kuria summoned the politician to record a statement over the claims he first made at the weekend during the Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s thanksgiving ceremony at Thika Stadium.

Yesterday he was required to shed light on his claims before being let free until Thursday this week when he will return to Mazigira House.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Hon. Stanley Livondo is connected to the offences subsequent to the utterances or have information which can assist me in my investigations,” said Kuria in the summon.

Addressing journalists after being grilled, the politician further said he had provided satellite images, mobile numbers, motor vehicle registration number plates, relevant documents and various venues where meetings were being held to draw the execution plan.

“I have told the investigators to do their work thoroughly by going through the evidence I provided them and if need be, they can rope in the FBI, CIA and even the Mossad,” said Livondo accompanied by his lawyer Victor Kariuki.

He claimed the plan started way back in 2014 and that meetings were being held in Kenya, Dubai, Middle East and Europe. Livondo however declined to explain why it had taken him all this long to report the murder plot, which is a serious matter that threatens national security.

The politician said several witnesses were ready to come out and give more details as long as their security is guaranteed.

Livondo said the matter was weighty and that his life was in danger but he will not rest until, the financiers and backers behind the plan are all exposed.

His lawyer said they had furnished detectives with all the necessary details.

“I accompanied him to respond to some allegations about what he spoke on Saturday. He has recorded a statement and provided all the information,” said Kariuki.

MP Kuria who hosted the Saturday event distanced himself from the remarks and asked the DCI boss George Kinoti to probe the allegations.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” said Kuria in an earlier statement.

