DCI summons Stanley Livondo over Saturday's claims on president's security

Politician Stanley Livondo at the Saturday homecoming prayer rally for Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria where he made remarks he made allegations that have attracted the attention of the police. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Detectives in charge of serious crimes at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have summoned politician Stanley Livondo for questioning at their offices on Kiambu road this afternoon.

In a notice to compel attendance dated February 21 and seen by The Standard, Superintendent of Police Kuriah Obadiah asks Livondo to appear at the DCI headquarters to provide information to the investigators.

“I hereby compel you to appear before me at the DCI along Kiambu Road at Mazingira House today, Monday, February 21, 2022, at 2 pm without fail,” the detective’s letter read in part.

The DCI warned of a possible prosecution if Livondo chose to disobey the summon.

Yesterday, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to probe Stanley Livondo’s remarks at his thanksgiving meeting in Thika on Saturday.

This was after Livondo, a former parliamentary aspirant, alleged that some top officials had plotted to kill President Uhuru Kenyatta on two different occasions years back.

Livondo’s remarks went viral on social media, scrutiny and criticism from political pundits in the country.

“As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility. I have today requested the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement,” Kuria tweeted on Sunday morning.

Livondo, a businessman turned politician, kept a low political profile after vying unsuccessfully for the Kakamega county senatorial seat in last year’s election.

Prior to that, he had also run in Langata and Kamukunji constituencies in 2007 and 2013 respectively and lost.

He is also the former chair of professional boxing of Kenya from 2002-2007.

