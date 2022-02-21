× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DCI orders Jimmy Wanjigi to surrender 10 firearms within 72 hours

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 21st 2022

Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press at a past briefing. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi has 72 hours to surrender 10 firearms and 485 rounds of ammunition to the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

An order by DCI officer Kuriah Obadiah requires Wanjigi to submit the firearms by Thursday, failure to which he will be placed under lawful custody.

Wanjigi is accused of being in possession of a CQ, 2 Ceskas, a pistol, shotgun, Glock 19, Ceska, 2 Glocks, rifle and a Gilboa. He has also been asked to explain the source of a Glock under the serial number URT 735.

"The criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 firearms of different makes and descriptions which act of possession is in contravention of the law," reads a part of the statement.

KEEP READING

The DCI officer said Wanjigi had no certificate that authorised him to be in possession of such weapons. 

"The illegal holding of Firearms and such massive amount of ammunition particularly at this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents.

"The Directorate has a duty to detect, deter, disrupt and investigate, any intelligence or information either on a complaint or on its own volition," adds the statement.

Additionally, Kuriah reminded Wanjigi that Interior CS Fred Matiang'i gave a moratorium for mandatory vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders in December 2018.

"Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary," stated Kuriah.

He continued; "Further on the 26th November 2021, the Firearm Licensing Board required you to appear before it for vetting which requirement you have refused and or failed to heed."

Kuriah further stated that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations encountered an illegally-armed person within Kwacha Group of Companies when they had raided the property to investigate a land matter.

"The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard. It was later established that the person is an ex-GSU officer previously attached to the elite recce company.

"The establishment of the fact that the officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high-level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sabina wants court to bar IEBC from hearing on poll theft claims
Sabina Chege claims the commission has a predetermined verdict to block her from participating in the August 9 election if she decides to vie.
Africa's growth potential lies in investing heavily in its youth
African nations must own a shared responsibility among themselves and address the concerns of the African youth.

MOST READ

Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail
Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail

NAIROBI

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
President's security: Livondo stands by his words

By Hudson Gumbihi | 29 minutes ago

President's security: Livondo stands by his words
Sabina wants court to bar IEBC from hearing on poll theft claims

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Sabina wants court to bar IEBC from hearing on poll theft claims
Law firm files petition to allow couples to divorce peacefully

By Kamau Muthoni | 3 hours ago

Law firm files petition to allow couples to divorce peacefully
VIDEO: I became a ‘man’ before I became a man, Wajackoyah's childhood

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

VIDEO: I became a ‘man’ before I became a man, Wajackoyah's childhood

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC