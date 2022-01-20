× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

BBI case: Lawyer John Khaminwa calls Kenyan politicians mere job seekers

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 20th 2022

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa highly disapproves of Kenya’s current political leadership and does not shy away from letting them know.  

Dr Khaminwa avers that Kenyan leaders are just job seekers in disguise, and have nothing to offer.

“There is very little to admire from the current politicians. They are job seekers…they come up with things like amendments to the Constitution because they want to stay in power,” he told Supreme Court judges.

The attorney argued that the country requires a creative mind to run it, and protect its Constitution.

KEEP READING

“The people who have suggested that we create posts for a prime minister and deputy prime minister are only after creating jobs for tribal leaders.”

This, he says will only entrench tribalism in the country, considering that the minority communities will be discriminated against. “Let us not buy the idea that we will have a more stable society. We shall be entrenching tribalism in our communities,” Khaminwa said.

Revisiting the Nyayo era in the 1980s-1990s, the senior counsel pleaded with the seven-judge bench of the apex court not to allow Kenya to go back to what he called “the dark times.”

“We should never forget the history of this country. If you don’t stand firm, they will lead us back to the dark days,” he said, addressing Chief Justice Martha Koome.

And like the respondents before him, he asked the court to protect the Constitution while making its final verdict on the BBI process, adding that it is unamendable.

The lawyer likened the Constitution to God’s supremacy.

“The Kenyan Constitution was drafted in such a manner that it’s not amendable. If we allow people to amend the Constitution, within a short time, we will not have a Constitution,” said Khaminwa.

On its third and final day of the hearing, the court has adjourned.

Koome said the judges will now retreat to make a final verdict on the contentious BBI, after which a date to deliver the judgement will be set. 

The appellants [Attorney General, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, IEBC and the BBI Secretariat] were challenging the decision by the lower courts that declared the BBI null and void

 

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Karen Nyamu: I have no apologies to make over my ‘chuma remarks’
She accused her political opponents of trying to sexualise her remarks for propaganda
Dembele must leave in January for his and Barca's sake, says club director
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele must leave the club before the January transfer window closes for both his sake as well as the Catalan club to ensur

MOST READ

City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party
City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party

NAIROBI

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Blame the perpetrator not the victim, psychologists say

By Nancy Nzau | 2 hours ago

Blame the perpetrator not the victim, psychologists say
Man charged with killing wife over suspicion of affair released on bond

By Collins Kweyu | 4 hours ago

Man charged with killing wife over suspicion of affair released on bond
How coalition of confusion was birthed 30 years ago

By Amos Kareithi | 5 hours ago

How coalition of confusion was birthed 30 years ago
President Uhuru Kenyatta denies initiating Building Bridges drive

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 hours ago

President Uhuru Kenyatta denies initiating Building Bridges drive

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC