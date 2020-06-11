× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Hungary President Janos Ader in Kenya on Sunday for a four-day-visit

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru and Elvince Joshua | January 14th 2022

Hungary President Janos Ader is expected in Kenya on Sunday. [Courtesy]

Hungary President Janos Ader is expected in Kenya on Sunday, January 16 for a four-day visit.

Ader who will be in the company of his wife, First Lady Anita Herczegh, will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena in a statement said Kenya is excited for the State visit, adding “Kenya and Hungary enjoy warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when Hungary established an Embassy in Nairobi.”

Hungarian news outlets reported that he will also meet National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and is scheduled to visit development projects while in the country.

KEEP READING

Aner is also expected to visit Ghana.

It is the first visit by a Hungarian Head of State to both countries since the fall of communism. 

Hungary’s President Ader, 62, is a lawyer by profession.

He has been the country’s president since May 10, 2012.

He served as the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament between 1998 and 2002 and the Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety between January to May 2012.

 

I’ll refund your stolen Sh176,800, woman tells Buruburu man
Miriam Mbithi asked the Makadara Law Courts to allow her and her accuser, Patrick Were, settle the matter out of court.
What is economic growth with no consequent visible development?
Based on this data, an estimated 53 per cent of the population is defined as poor. This is about a 15 per cent increase from about 38.9 in 2014.

VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting
VIDEO: Snake disrupts Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta meeting

EASTERN

By Stephen Nzioka

.
My heart bleeds for everyone he hurt, mother of terrorist says

By Daniel Wesangula and Kamore Maina | 1 hour ago

My heart bleeds for everyone he hurt, mother of terrorist says
Archbishop Anyolo asks church leaders eyeing political seats to resign

By Betty Njeru | 15 hours ago

Archbishop Anyolo asks church leaders eyeing political seats to resign
Confessions of a rogue, shrewd exiled banker

By Wainaina Wambu | 15 hours ago

Confessions of a rogue, shrewd exiled banker
New twist in Koinange family property row as goons strike kin's home

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 19 hours ago

New twist in Koinange family property row as goons strike kin's home

