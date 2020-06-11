Hungary President Janos Ader in Kenya on Sunday for a four-day-visit

Hungary President Janos Ader is expected in Kenya on Sunday. [Courtesy]

Hungary President Janos Ader is expected in Kenya on Sunday, January 16 for a four-day visit.

Ader who will be in the company of his wife, First Lady Anita Herczegh, will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena in a statement said Kenya is excited for the State visit, adding “Kenya and Hungary enjoy warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when Hungary established an Embassy in Nairobi.”

Hungarian news outlets reported that he will also meet National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, and is scheduled to visit development projects while in the country.

Aner is also expected to visit Ghana.

It is the first visit by a Hungarian Head of State to both countries since the fall of communism.

Hungary’s President Ader, 62, is a lawyer by profession.

He has been the country’s president since May 10, 2012.

He served as the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament between 1998 and 2002 and the Deputy Chairman of the European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety between January to May 2012.

