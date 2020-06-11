× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru commends the police for their role in Covid-19 containment

NATIONAL
By PSCU | November 29th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he presided over the 57th passing out parade of 2,619 new administration Police officers at their Embakasi A Campus in Embakasi, Nairobi County. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended security sector agencies led by the National Police Service (NPS) for playing a leading role in the containment of the spread of Coronavirus in the country over the last two years.

Despite the enforcement of public health measures not being at the core of NPS's regular operations, the President said heroic acts by police officers supported by sacrifices made by Kenya's gallant health workers helped forestall a national catastrophe.

“Over the last two years, the whole world has walked through the valley of the shadow of death as we combated the Coronavirus pandemic.

“However, the firmness of our resolve as a nation helped to contain the surge of infections within our borders. In keeping the invisible enemy at bay, I thank the law enforcement agencies for the role they have played in enforcing the Covid-19 regulations and protocols,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke Monday afternoon when he presided over the 57th passing out parade of 2,619 new administration Police officers at their Embakasi A Campus in Embakasi, Nairobi County.

KEEP READING

 Society must stop violence against women and girls

 Covid-19 left us with bills in the millions

 110-year training depot that changed the face of police

 Antibiotic resistance the second, silent pandemic

He said the seamless manner in which the NPS adapted to the new demands imposed by Covid-19 is a reminder of the fluid nature of the contemporary law enforcement environment and urged the new officers to continuously improve their competencies.

"You will be required on occasions to operate in new and challenging operating theatres, and to address dynamic situations that call for new skills and approaches,” President Kenyatta told the new officers that included 2,215 men and 395 women graduates respectively.

Once again, the President reiterated the Government's commitment to continue with the ongoing NPS reforms noting that since 2013, over 45,000 new police officers had joined the service significantly boosting the entity's human resource capacity.

Besides growing police numbers, the Head of State said the Government continues to allocate adequate finances, improve staff welfare, build officers capacity in technical and specialized areas as well as expand housing and healthcare provision as part of the comprehensive reforms.

At the same time, President Kenyatta cautioned the new officers against engaging in corruption and other workplace vices, and assured them that the Government's would shield them from unjust condemnation.

“The Government is committed to continuing to uphold the dignity of police officers. So long as you do what is right and in accordance with the law, devoid of corruption and other ills, rest assured that you will be protected from any form of undue harassment or vilification," he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, who also spoke at the colourful ceremony, thanked the President for the Government's continued investment in the ongoing overhaul of the security sector saying the resourcing had transformed Kenya's security institutions to be among the best in the region.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Deputy Inspector of Police in charge of Administration Police Service Noor Gabow also spoke at the event where, as part of the passing out tradition, the President awarded outstanding graduands.

Titus Nyangi won the best recruit award in academics, Ruth Jepchumba Koech bagged the best shot recognition while Stanley Wafula, Urbanus Maweu, Simon Mbugua and Doris Amadi won the best all-round recruits award.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

It is not always smooth sailing for graduates
The government and society at large should look into this matter and come up with programmes that will uplift the graduates.
Society must stop violence against women and girls
Covid-19 lockdowns and disruptions to significant services further increased women's exposure to violence.

MOST READ

Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world
Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world

WORLD

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Koimett: As media embraces paywall, remember citizens need access to vital information

By Jael Mboga | 1 hour ago

Koimett: As media embraces paywall, remember citizens need access to vital information
New dawn for Standard Group as KTN News relaunches

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

New dawn for Standard Group as KTN News relaunches
110-year training depot that changed the face of police

By Hudson Gumbihi | 6 hours ago

110-year training depot that changed the face of police
Why employers will think twice before dismissing ailing employees

By Joackim Bwana | 9 hours ago

Why employers will think twice before dismissing ailing employees

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC