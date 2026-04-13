Wetang'ula: Last man standing in Kenya Kwanza power politics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula's grip on Ford Kenya remains firm. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula remains the last man standing in the Kenya Kwanza coalition after resisting pressure to have the Ford Kenya Party, where he serves as party leader, merge with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

As the country inches closer to the 2027 General Election, attention is increasingly focused on the man from Kabuchai, with many keen to see whether Wetang’ula will remain the neutral referee required of his office or prepare for a future presidential bid.