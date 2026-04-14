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KAA appoints Moses Wekesa as new Managing Director

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 14, 2026
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Wekesa previously served as Business Development Director at KenGen. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Moses Wekesa as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the KAA Board said Wekesa emerged as the top candidate after a rigorous interview exercise, citing his extensive experience in managing high-impact projects across Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa. 

He previously served as Business Development Director at KenGen, where he played a key role in driving business growth.

Wekesa holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, and postgraduate qualifications in finance and project planning from the University of Bradford.

"The Board expresses confidence in his ability to steer the authority’s strategic agenda, particularly in advancing Kenya’s aviation infrastructure and aligning operations with evolving market demands," the statement read in part.

KAA also thanked its General Manager for Finance, Mohamud Gedi, for his service as Acting Managing Director, noting his role in ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

The position of Managing Director had been re-advertised on March 6, 2026, with the successful candidate set to report directly to the Board Chairperson and oversee the authority’s operations, coordination, and leadership.

KAA is currently undertaking major modernization and expansion projects, including upgrades at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, as it seeks to strengthen Kenya’s status as a regional aviation and logistics hub.

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Kenya Airports Authority Moses Wekesa JKIA
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