Fesbeth's play champions integrity at national drama festival

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Nkumu Junior Secondary School presents a French Choral Verse during the 64th Music and Drama Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri on April 8, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard

Integrity, resilience and the transformative power of education took centre stage as Fesbeth High School presented its compelling play The 4th Wiseman at the 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival, even as adjudicators concluded early-years competitions and winners began receiving awards.

The production, which drew strong reactions from audiences and adjudicators alike, tells the story of “The Wiseman,” a bright but non-candidate student who assists others in preparing for national examinations.

In Fesbeth’s adaptation, the narrative evolves into a powerful social commentary: a former street youth earns a second chance at education but refuses to compromise his values after uncovering exam malpractice and a drug trafficking ring allegedly orchestrated by the institution’s director.

The play further integrates themes of financial empowerment and competency-based learning, with the protagonist guiding fellow students in soap-making. The initiative enables them to generate income, which they bank at Equity Bank before securing a loan to expand their enterprise and support their education through scholarships. The storyline culminates in the arrest of the corrupt director, clearing the path for justice and the Wiseman’s return to school.

Fesbeth High School patron and English teacher Edwin Wafula Simiyu said the play deliberately tackles pressing societal issues while offering practical solutions through education and enterprise.

“We have the theme of drug abuse and substance abuse, which is perpetrated by the director of the institution. We also have the theme of education; we have incorporated competency-based education in the making of soap, whereby Wiseman uses the skills taught by Mr Mbuni to actually make soap and they bank their money with Equity Bank, demonstrating how financial awareness and opportunity can redirect lives,” he said.

Neville Ahoya, a Form Four student who portrayed the director, said the role allowed him to expose societal vices while advocating for talent development among learners.

“It’s a pleasure to act as the director because it makes me expose some evils in society and how they can be corrected, Parents should not suppress their children from co-curricular activities. They should allow them to express their talents because, alongside education, talent can also be rewarding," he said.

Meanwhile, competitions in the Lower Primary, ECDE and Upper Primary categories officially concluded, with adjudicators commending teachers and trainers for nurturing talent at the foundational levels of education. However, they urged educators to prioritise simplicity, safety and age-appropriate content in performances.

University of Nairobi Performing Arts lecturer Kimingichi Obed cautioned against overloading young learners with complex stage designs and excessive use of electronic equipment, noting that such elements can overshadow performances and pose safety risks.

“Staging should match the children’s size and ability, teachers should use language and themes suitable for their level so learners can perform naturally and with confidence," he said.

In the pre-school category, Overcoming Faith Academy from Bunyore in the Western region emerged as the overall winner in Singing Games with "My Savings". St Agnes topped the Kiswahili Solo Verse with "Pengo", while Umoja One led in the English Solo Verse with "At the Shop". All Saints Cathedral’s "The Story Book" dominated the Choral Verse category both overall and in English, as Overcoming Faith Academy also excelled in Kiswahili.

In Lower Primary and ECDE, St Mary’s Kibuye won the English Solo Verse with "The Apple", Marimanti led the Kiswahili category with "Kioo", while Green Vale claimed the Choral Verse title with "Baiskeli". Kitengela International School secured Best Choral Verse (English) with "The Golden Piggy Bank"

Equity Bank’s awards further reinforced the festival’s emphasis on financial literacy. Overcoming Faith Academy took home the top Equity Award of Sh100,000 and a trophy for "My Savings". Second-place prizes of KSh50,000 and trophies were awarded to Kitengela International for "The Golden Piggy Bank" Kericho Primary for "Piggy Banky", and Moi Forces Academy for "The Magic Box". Third-place winners, including GSU Kimbo for "Twendeni" and Nakuru Lions for "Saving Star", each received Sh30,000 and trophies.

Trainers were also recognised, receiving Sh30,000, Sh20,000 and Sh10,000 for first, second and third positions respectively. Equity Bank Head of Education Peter Ndoro said the awards are designed to nurture financial skills and ambition among young learners, describing them as a catalyst for long-term economic development.

For primary schools, similar awards were extended to top-performing institutions and their trainers, mirroring the structure used in the lower primary category.

In the Cultural Dance category, Friends School Givavei from Western region emerged victorious, followed by Kinango School from the Coast region with "Mambo Digital", while Maranda School from Nyanza finished third. In Cultural Creative Dance, St Anne’s Mumias claimed the top spot, Rae Kanyeka from Kisumu came second, and Ngwata Primary School from Eastern region placed third.

In the university category, The Refinement by Mount Kenya University emerged as the best stage play, followed by The Matrix by Egerton University in second place, while Seeds of Discord by the University of Embu finished third.