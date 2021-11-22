× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lawyer admits filing Kinoti case without approval

NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba | November 22nd 2021

Director Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mr. George Kinoti [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A court was treated to a virtual drama when a ‘faceless’ lawyer admitted to filing an application in defence of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti without approval.

The lawyer who identified himself as Calvin Koome told Justice Anthony Ndung’u that it was not possible to see his face because he was using a desktop computer and admitted that he did not have instructions from Kinoti.

But before he could finish making his point, a state counsel interjected saying that Koome is a quack who is under investigations for forging Kinoti’s signature.

“I have instructions from the DCI and the Attorney General to inform the court that what was done by the lawyer is a fraud and that they want to disassociate themselves from his actions,” said Ms Mwangi.

KEEP READING

 DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang

 Three convicted terrorists who escaped flown back to Kamiti Prison

 DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

 Mystery of terror suspects escaping Kenya's most guarded prison

Justice Ndung’u ordered Koome to disclose his practicing certificate number but he again did not know it off-head and requested for three minutes to get it.

As soon as he provided his practicing certificate number, another lawyer McDowell Owino whose law firm was irregularly used to file the application claimed that the number belonged to another lawyer and not Koome.

“I confirm that the practicing number he has given you does not belong to him. The number belongs to another lawyer who has an office next to mine,” said Owino.

Owino also complained that Koome fraudulently used his law firm’s credentials to file the application without authority.

Justice Ndung’u ordered that Koome be investigated by Law Society of Kenya and the DCI to reveal his true identity and the reasons why he used the name of another law firm to file the application.

The lawyer caused uproar on Friday last week when he filed an urgent application to suspend a four-month jail sentence issued to Kinoti for contempt of court.

Kinoti was on Thursday ordered by Justice Anthony Mrima to surrender himself to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison within seven days to serve the four months for refusing to obey a court order that directed him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

The DCI had also disowned the application filed by Koome, stating that he had not instructed anyone to file the suit on his behalf.

“I did not have instructions directly from the DCI but was acting through his proxy. I also admit to using credential of Owino and Company Law firm without their authority and apply to withdraw the application,” said Koome.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Bogus Degrees: DCI, EACC and IEBC to track culprits, team to hunt people with fake certificates

Former Governor Mike Sonko detained at DCI headquarters; he is to face robbery and assault charges

Sonko Summoned: Sonko expected to present himself at DCI to record a statement on his sentiments

BBC worker Kate Mitchell flees war in Ethiopia only to be killed in Nairobi
The BBC journalist who was killed at a hotel in Nairobi on Friday was part of the corporation’s staff that had fled the chaos in neighbouring Ethiopia
Kamiti escapees: We will pay Sh60m reward to the last coin, police now say
The National Police Service has said the government will honour its pledge on the cash reward offer.

MOST READ

DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang
DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang

COUNTIES

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
BBC worker Kate Mitchell flees war in Ethiopia only to be killed in Nairobi

By Nzau Musau | 1 hour ago

BBC worker Kate Mitchell flees war in Ethiopia only to be killed in Nairobi
Kamiti escapees: We will pay Sh60m reward to the last coin, police now say

By Jacob Ng'etich | 1 hour ago

Kamiti escapees: We will pay Sh60m reward to the last coin, police now say
Tiff between police and Judiciary dates back to 1950s

By Hudson Gumbihi | 2 hours ago

Tiff between police and Judiciary dates back to 1950s
Court issues new directives for Miguna Miguna’s return

By Winfrey Owino | 7 hours ago

Court issues new directives for Miguna Miguna’s return

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC