DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni
| November 18th 2021
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has been sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of court.
Kinoti defied court orders directing him to return businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s guns, which were confiscated from his Muthaiga home on October 16, 2017 during a raid by police.
On June 21, 2019, Justice Chacha Mwita ordered Kinoti to return the seven firearms to Wanjigi.
In September this year, Kinoti skipped court for sentencing after he was declared guilty of contempt following a suit filed by Wanjigi.
And now, Justice Antony Mrima has sentenced the DCI chief to four months in jail, without the option of fine, over contempt.
The judge ordered Kinoti to surrender at the Kamiti Maximum Prison within seven days from Thursday, November 18.
