×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

From cries and curses, how Kenyan girls are being tortured by FGM years after ban

By AFP | Dec. 26, 2025

 

Juvenile girls, most from the Maasai community, play communal games during their free time at the House of Hope, a center that shelters and educates underage girls rescued from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage, in Narok County on December 01, 2024. [AFP]

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

FGM FGM Prevalence FGM Survivors FGM Torture
.

Latest Stories

Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Football
By AFP
51 mins ago
Salah helps 10-man Egypt beat South Africa and book last-16 place
Football
By AFP
55 mins ago
Musona rescues Zimbabwe in AFCON draw with Angola
Football
By AFP
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
By Anjellah N. Owino 2 hrs ago
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
By Irene Githinji and Gitau Wanyoike 2 hrs ago
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved