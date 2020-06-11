×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

17 charges against 48-year-old Kenyan charged with murder in the US

By Julius Chepkwony | December 10th 2020 at 14:19:01 GMT +0300

Bill Kipkorir Chemirmir, Kenyan man facing 17 murder charges in the US. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan suspected of serial killing in the US now faces three more capital murder charges.

Billy Chemirmir from Eldama Ravine in Baringo County, now faces 17 accusations of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the healthcare worker has also been linked to seven other deaths, bringing the total to 24 deaths in North Texas.

Chemirmir, 48, is accused of smothering elderly women and stealing their jewelry, cash and other precious items in Dallas and Collin Counties in Texas, US, to sell at Dallas-area pawn shops.

He allegedly posed as a maintenance worker to gain access to the apartments of elderly women.

Read More

The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday reported that a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday handed down three new capital murder charges against Chemirmir.

 “Chemirmir has now been charged with 17 counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder in Dallas and Collin counties. He has also been linked through medical examiner reports and civil case filings in seven other deaths, bringing the total to 24 deaths in North Texas,” read a publication posted on the Dallas Morning News website.

The new charges against Chemirmir as reported by the publication are in the deaths of Joyce Abramowitz, Doris Wasserman and Margaret White. All three were allegedly killed at The Tradition-Prestonwood, a luxury senior living complex in Dallas, and all had been previously identified as possible victims through civil lawsuits against the complex.

Abramowitz died in July 2016. In April, the Dallas Morning News notes that the deceased reported to police that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen from her jewelry box while she was on vacation. After her death, her son reported that a safe was missing.

White on her part died in August 2016. The executor of her estate, Paul Wright, noticed her apartment was missing her fine jewelry — including a wedding ring.

Wasserman is reported to have died in December 2017. She spent the afternoon of the day before Christmas eve playing with her great-grandson. Her family dropped her off at her apartment around 3:30 pm, but when they came back around 8 pm, they found her lying on the bed, fully clothed and unresponsive.

Chemirmir’s lawyer, Phillip Hayes as quoted by the Dallas Morning News said that a lot of the evidence against Chemirmir is circumstantial. It may put him in the area of an alleged murder, Hayes said but doesn’t prove he was the killer.

“It seems like every unexplained death they come up with, they’re pinning on him,” Hayes said. “If you look at all of it, it doesn’t stand up," said Hayes as quoted by the Dallas Morning News.

In July, Hayes was quoted saying the Covid-19 pandemic will delay his client’s criminal trial. He said it is unclear how a death penalty trial could be carried out during these times of social distancing.

From the publication, Dallas County Medical Examiner, Jeffery Barnard said that the coronavirus pandemic slowed the process of amending those death certificates but that he will work to clear the cases by the end of July.

Although there has been an outbreak of the virus at the jail, Hayes is quoted saying his client is being held in a single cell and is at low risk of infection.

Chemirmir who has been in custody since March 2018, has maintained his innocence and is being held in a Dallas jail after failing to raise $11.6 million (Sh1.17 billion) bail.

He was identified as a suspect after a Plano woman survived an attack at Preston Place Retirement Community on March 19, 2018. On the same day, another body was found across the hall.

Police identified Chemirmir as a suspect through a suspicious person and vehicle reports. He was first arrested on an outstanding warrant at his apartment.

Related Topics
Billy Chemirmir Murder Serial Killer
Share this story
Previous article
Man United talisman Bruno Fernandes sends brutally honest message to teammates
Next article
Amref CEO asks high income nations to support Africa in acquiring Covid-19 vaccine

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Officers on the spot over death of suspect in police custody
Officers on the spot over death of suspect in police custody

LATEST STORIES

How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser
How we transform vegetable waste into affordable organic fertiliser

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

1 day ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 2 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 19 hours ago

More stories

Clergy: It’s too early to say Yes or No to BBI

By James Wanzala
Clergy: It’s too early to say Yes or No to BBI

Deadly pandemic, crippling economy overshadow Kenya's big day

By Steve Mkawale and Gloria Aradi
Deadly pandemic, crippling economy overshadow Kenya's big day

Homa Bay youth warned against engaging in political chaos

By James Omoro
Homa Bay youth warned against engaging in political chaos

Chief coroner yet to be named three years on over legal gaps

By David Ochami
Chief coroner yet to be named three years on over legal gaps

Uhuru avoids politics during consecration service of new CITAM bishop

By Michael Chepkwony
Uhuru avoids politics during consecration service of new CITAM bishop

Millicent Omanga: Raila wants to divide us into winners and losers

By Vincent Kejitan
Millicent Omanga: Raila wants to divide us into winners and losers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.