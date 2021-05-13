Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua wants detective queried in fraud case

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. [Courtesy]

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has asked the court to allow him to cross-examine an investigating officer who linked him to alleged embezzlement of more than Sh200 million.

The MP, through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, told Justice James Wakiaga that an affidavit filed by Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) investigator Fredrick Musyoki contained damning evidence against him that can only be proved if the officer is put in the dock for grilling.

“The claims of money laundering raised against the MP are so grave and damning and needs to be proved through cross-examining the investigator. It will be unfair for any judge to make a determination based on the affidavit without subjecting the investigator to scrutiny,” said Kilukumi.

The agency is seeking to have Gachagua forfeit to the state Sh202 million in his accounts on claims that the amount was acquired through money laundering and corrupt practices.

According to ARA, Gachagua’s three personal accounts conducted a series of huge suspicious debit transactions amounting to Sh7.3 billion and a total credit of Sh12.5 billion between 2013 and 2020, which they believe are proceeds of crime.

Out of the huge bank transactions, the agency claimed that the MP and his business associate Anne Kimemia, trading as Jenne Enterprises Ltd, cannot explain how they acquired Sh202 million.

One of the accounts registered in Gachagua’s name at Rafiki Micro Finance Bank has Sh165 million, the second account also at Rafiki Micro Finance Bank has Sh35 million.

