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A private company has secured a major legal victory after the Environment and Land Court dismissed a petition by 2,000 traders seeking to stop its eviction threats over a disputed Sh500 million, five-acre parcel along Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

Justice Charless Mbogo dismissed the petition filed by the traders who operate at a market along Kasarani-Mwiki Road against Umagara Wiyonere Company Limited after finding they had failed to prove that the entire disputed parcel was public land.

The traders, through petitioner Benard Onyango Owuor had moved to court seeking protection against threatened eviction from the market, arguing that the land, identified as LR No. 28395, had been reserved for public use and the establishment of a public market.

Through Owuor, who filed the petition on behalf of approximately 2,000 traders, they sought a declaration that the land was public property and permanent orders restraining the company, its agents and employees from interfering with their occupation and businesses.

However, the judge found that although evidence demonstrated that a portion of the disputed property had been reserved for public purposes, it did not establish that the entire five-acre parcel belonged to the public.

"The evidence on record has established the existence of a public-purpose reservation arising from the subdivision of L.R. No. 8469/4 and, more particularly, establishes that a portion of the land comprising the suit property was earmarked for a community/social centre as public utility land," Justice Mbogo ruled.

The court noted that the National Land Commission (NLC), following complaints from Mwiki residents, had determined that one acre of the property should be excised for a community centre and vested in Nairobi City County to hold in trust for residents.

The judge further observed that the original subdivision scheme provided for public-purpose plots and open spaces to be surrendered to the government free of charge.

However, the court said the reservation of one acre for a community centre did not automatically make the entire parcel public land.

"The fact that the original subdivision scheme required public-purpose plots and open spaces to be surrendered, and that a subsequent determination required one acre of the suit property to be excised for a community centre, does not, establish that the entire parcel subsequently became public land," the judge stated.

Justice Mbogo added that evidence was required to identify the entire parcel as land surrendered or vested in the government or otherwise falling within the categories of public land under Article 62 of the Constitution.

"I find that the evidence before the court establishes on a balance of probabilities, that a portion of the land was reserved for public purposes and, in particular, for a community/social centre. However, the evidence does not sufficiently establish that the entire parcel is public land," she ruled.

Nairobi City County had supported the traders' case, telling the court that the approximately five-acre property had been set aside for public purposes and was valued at Sh500 million.

The NLC also supported the petition, maintaining that its earlier determination required the company to surrender one acre for a community facility.

The company, however, opposed the petition arguing that the dispute did not raise constitutional issues and that related proceedings were already pending before the court.

In dismissing the case, Justice Mbogo declared: "From the above, I find no merit in the petition dated April 29, 2024 and the same is hereby dismissed."

The company was awarded costs of the petition.