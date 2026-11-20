Fourteen years after his death, former Vice-President George Saitoti’s family is facing a fresh inheritance storm, with a man living abroad claiming to be his forgotten son seeking a share of the multimillion-shilling fortune he left behind.
What began as a succession dispute over the estate of one of Kenya’s most influential politicians has developed into an intriguing family drama involving an alleged secret son, a widow fighting to protect her husband’s legacy, a vast estate inheritance and a DNA report that has introduced a new twist.
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