Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives for the State of the Nation Address by President William Ruto at Parliament in Nairobi on November 18, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A showdown looms in the corridors of justice following Chief Justice Martha Koome’s decision to push on with the launch of a report on judiciary performance.

Thursday, CJ Koome suffered a major setback in her plan to publicly expose the individual performance records of judges and magistrates after the High Court stopped the Judiciary from publishing the controversial data pending the hearing of a legal challenge.