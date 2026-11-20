Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa have been summoned to appear before the Senate Energy Committee over the Kenya Pipeline Company oil spill in Makueni County in 2015.
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