Audio By Vocalize

Cases abound of landlords going to extreme lengths to force tenants to pay, including sealing doors, removing roofs, disconnecting water and electricity, and even hiring goons to intimidate occupants. [File,Standard]

The country recently woke up to shocking news from Kitengela, Kajiado County where a caretaker allegedly struck a tenant with a hammer during a confrontation over a delayed rent balance of Sh1,500.

The caretaker, identified as Shadrack Sanhan Saita, later reported himself to the police and was arrested over the killing of Maurice Otieno Sande in the Noonkopir area.

Sadly, this is far from an isolated case. Every year, extreme landlord-tenant disputes make headlines across the media.

Besides the fatal Kitengela incident, several documented cases show landlords, landladies and their agents resorting to drastic ‘self-help’ measures to force tenants out, particularly when they are unable to pay rent.

Not long ago, a similar incident was reported in Umoja Estate, Nairobi, where a caretaker allegedly stabbed a tenant with a machete following a disagreement over late rent payments. The tenant was seriously injured and hospitalised for several months.

The caretaker fled, while the family, which had lost its breadwinner’s income, relocated to the village. The landlord reportedly distanced himself from the incident, claiming he had not sent the agent to collect rent.

Extreme measures

Cases abound of landlords going to extreme lengths to force tenants to pay, including sealing doors, removing roofs, disconnecting water and electricity, and even hiring goons to intimidate occupants.

In Nakuru, for instance, there was drama at Shaban Estate when a landlord used a welding machine from a nearby garage to seal a tenant’s metallic door over Sh10,000 in rent arrears.

The tenant’s 21-year-old son was trapped inside for six days, communicating with neighbours and journalists through a window until the Deputy County Commissioner intervened.

In Kisumu’s Nyalenda area, a landlady hired a fundi to remove iron sheets over Sh2,400 in arrears, exposing a widow and her three children to heavy rain.

Similar incidents were reported in Thika’s Makongeni Estate over Sh5,000 in arrears and in Nairobi’s Kariobangi Estate after a tenant questioned the landlord over illegal water and electricity connections.

Early this year, a landlord in Kwa Kairu, Ruiru, Kiambu County, sparked outrage after hiring men to dismantle and carry away Ishmael Cheruiyot’s metallic front door over unpaid rent and a deposit balance.

Another incident unfolded in Nairobi’s Kayole Estate, where a landlord removed a tenant’s door and threatened to pour buckets of human waste into the house over rent arrears.

Several cases have also been reported of landlords and their agents padlocking doors from outside, in blatant disregard of legally established procedures for resolving rent disputes.

Behind every incident is a family left scrambling to find shelter.

In Umoja, Grace Omariba, 38, was ordered out of her home with her two children after her landlord had the door dismantled over rent, she was only one week late in paying. She was heavily pregnant at the time, while her husband was at work. Her pleas for more time to raise the money were ignored.

“I had to stay out for several days with my children until we got money to pay rent. That is when the landlord instructed the caretaker to return the door,” she told The Nairobian.

In Komarock, Merceline Awino had lived in her one-bedroom house for almost seven years when her salary was delayed. She asked for more time, but her landlady would hear none of it.

Awino returned from work to find two padlocks on her door and sought refuge at her sister’s home with her three children. “Can you imagine paying your rent promptly for close to a decade and when you develop a problem for one month, you become an enemy with your landlord? Some people can really be inhuman,” she lamented.

In neighbouring Kayole, James Mogere, who had paid rent promptly for nearly five years, was locked out after hospital expenses for a sick relative delayed his payment. His belongings were thrown onto the veranda.

With no means of renting another house, the family had to split up: his wife and three children went to live with her sister, while he sought shelter with a friend.

What the law says

Kenyan law is clear that such actions are not lawful. Under the Penal Code, the Distress for Rent Act (Cap 293) and the Rent Restriction Act (Cap 296), landlords cannot resort to forceful measures, such as welding doors shut, removing roofs or cutting off essential services to compel tenants to vacate.

Even where a tenant owes rent, a landlord must follow the prescribed legal procedures before eviction. These include issuing the required formal notice and obtaining the necessary tribunal or court orders. Any seizure of a tenant’s property must also follow the law, including the use of a licensed auctioneer where required.

Section 29 of the Rent Restriction Act makes it a criminal offence to wilfully subject a tenant to annoyance, including removing windows, doors or taps, or disconnecting water and electricity to force them out.

The offence carries a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment and may also attract charges under the Penal Code for malicious damage to property or criminal trespass, depending on the circumstances.

Advocate William Onyonje of Onyonje & Co Advocates says the legal route for resolving tenancy disputes is well established. “The best way for landlords to deal with a tenant who has defaulted is by first sending a notice to serve as a reminder to the tenant to make good their dues,” he says.

“If that fails, he or she can take the dispute to one of the two distinct tribunals: the Rent Restriction Tribunal for ordinary residential tenancies, or the Business Premises Rent Tribunal for catering, hotels and other business tenancies,” he adds.

Onyonje explains that the two tribunals are mandated to resolve landlord-tenant disputes and grant relief to either party. They consider whether the tenant has paid the rent due and whether the landlord has provided vacant and peaceful possession.

Depending on their findings, a tribunal may order a defaulting tenant to clear outstanding rent and vacate, while a landlord may be authorised to levy distress for rent under the Distress for Rent Act.

Onyonje urges both parties to exercise patience and follow the prescribed procedures, saying this helps resolve disputes while preserving good relations in the long run.

Illegal evictions punished

Kenyan courts have consistently penalised landlords who take the law into their own hands.

In Wambugu vs Njoroge, the High Court awarded a tenant Sh300,000 in general damages after the landlord carried out an unlawful eviction and seized property without proper notice.

In Arege vs Michira (2024), the Environment and Land Court dealt with the unlawful eviction of Daniel Boit Arege, a hotel operator in Kisii. The landlord, Alfred Moffat Omundi Michira, had evicted him on May 13, 2017, without following the required legal procedures.

The landlord also seized the tenant’s business property despite existing tribunal orders restraining the eviction. The court awarded Sh240,000 in general damages for unlawful eviction and Sh200,000 for goods retained by the landlord. It further declared the eviction illegal, wrongful and void from the beginning.

In Wambugu & another v City Council of Nairobi (2023), the case involved Jacob Kioi Wambugu and Shelmith Gathoni Wambugu, who had occupied a Nairobi City Council house along Outer Ring Road Estate since 1970.

The council forcibly evicted the family on April 13, 1988, without issuing a written termination notice. During the eviction, the tenants’ belongings were thrown out, children were reportedly beaten and their parents detained.

The Environment and Land Court found the eviction unlawful and awarded a total of Sh25.3 million, comprising Sh15 million in exemplary damages, Sh8.3 million in special damages and Sh2 million in general damages.

Association condemns killing

Amid the latest incident in Kitengela, which left many people shocked, the Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) has condemned the killing of Otieno, describing it as a tragic consequence of a tenancy dispute that turned violent.

LATAK Secretary-General Ben Liyai stressed that no rent arrears, regardless of the amount involved, could ever justify taking someone’s life. “Human life is sacred, and disagreements over rent must never degenerate into violence. The landlord-tenant relationship must rest on responsibility, mutual respect and the rule of law,” he said.

Tenants, he noted, are obliged to pay rent as agreed, while landlords and their agents must respect tenants’ rights and dignity.

“Rent disputes are civil matters that should be handled through established legal channels, and landlords and property managers must never use intimidation, threats or violence to recover arrears,” he advised.

Tenant obligations

He was equally firm that tenants had obligations of their own, including honouring contractual agreements, communicating transparently when facing financial difficulties and respecting the legitimate interests of property owners.

Liyai said the Kitengela tragedy underscored the urgent need for greater awareness of landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities, proper training for property agents and caretakers, and accessible mechanisms for resolving tenancy disputes.

“LATAK advocates for a balanced rental housing environment where the rights of both landlords and tenants are protected. We believe that justice, dialogue and the rule of law must always prevail,” he said.

From a Sh1,500 debt that ended in a killing to families locked out, left roofless or forced apart over delayed rent, the cases point to the same conclusion: the law already provides a framework for resolving tenancy disputes, and it does not involve a hammer, padlock, welding machine or blade.

For landlords, the lawful course is to issue notice and pursue the appropriate tribunal or court process. For tenants, it is to communicate early and understand their rights. For both parties, the alternative has proved far too costly.