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Contractor of Eastleigh collapsed building missing as blame lands on Sakaja's office

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Nov. 6, 2026
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A multi-agency team searches through the rubble of the collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, for survivors. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The developer and contractor of the Eastleigh collapsed building failed to appear before the Nairobi County Assembly as it emerged that the Urban Planning department was run by powerful individuals.

County Executive team, led by Urban Planning CEC Patrick Mbogo told the Assembly Planning Committee that the roles of officers who were supposed to oversee building approvals had been taken over by powerful individuals in the office of the governor.

Mbogo could not clearly explain the process or who makes final decisions. However, some two advisers of the Executive were said to be the ones running the department, specifically building approvals.

During the sitting, some directors in the Urban Planning confessed that they were not registered architects, planners or conversant with compliance regulations.

Tom Achar, Acting Director for compliance, admitted that they have been facing political interference in the department.

"There is political interference that is true," Achar told the committee without naming those directly involved.

The Director added that the Eastleigh collapsed building was flagged off and two enforcement notices issued but it was unclear how the project was allowed to continue.

"We are not helpless; after the notices expire, we forward them to the DCI team, which we have in our department, so that they create a file and commence investigation," Achar said, adding that the file is with the DCI team.

It also emerged that some officers in the Urban Planning department that approves buildings in Nairobi were not registered architects which is a requirement in the sector.

The concerns have placed the department under scrutiny, particularly given the sensitive nature of its mandate and the enormous responsibility placed on planning officials in regulating construction and development within Nairobi.

The Department of Built Environment and Urban Planning plays a central role in determining how buildings are approved, whether developments comply with planning regulations and how construction activities are monitored.

According to Babadogo MCA Geoffrey Majiwa, who chairs the Lands, Planning and Housing Committee, said the developer and team that oversaw the Eastleigh collapsed building will be summoned again.

"They did show up for grilling, but the Urban Planning Department has their details; we must grill them before tabling a report in the Assembly," Majiwa said.

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Related Topics

Eastleigh Collapsed Building Eastleigh Building Collapse Governor Johnson Sakaja Collapsed Buildings
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