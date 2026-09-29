Drones, AI reshape farming at Nairobi trade fair

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Agricultural Society of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Batram Muthoka speaks during the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Drones, artificial intelligence and climate-resilient seeds are taking centre stage at the Nairobi International Trade Fair as technology changes how farmers grow crops and respond to changing weather.

The 125th edition of the fair entered its second day Tuesday, September 29, at Jamhuri Park Showground in Nairobi, with about 400 exhibitors from Kenya and abroad displaying agricultural technologies, livestock products, machinery and digital tools.

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK), which organises the seven-day event, expects about 600,000 visitors this year, up from about 400,000 last year.

ASK Chief Executive Officer Batram Muthoka said the exhibition is showing farmers how technology can change farming practices while helping them deal with climate-related challenges.

“Agriculture is moving into the digital space. We are showcasing drones, for example, which can be used for spraying farms and demonstrate how technology can change farming practices,” Muthoka noted.

“One of our key focuses this year is climate-smart agriculture. We are bringing together initiatives and technologies that can help farmers mitigate the challenges that come with climate change.”

The fair also features seed varieties designed to withstand conditions linked to climate change, including high temperatures and drought.

“We have looked at the seed sector, with players bringing seed varieties that can withstand high temperatures as well as drought, which are some of the effects associated with climate change,” Muthoka added.

ASK Nairobi Branch Chairman Levi Mukhweso said the exhibition is also exposing farmers to agricultural technologies from international exhibitors, including irrigation equipment and tractors from Thailand.

“We want farmers to come to the show and learn from these technologies,” Mukhweso said, adding, “The show provides an opportunity for farmers to learn how to use artificial intelligence to know which crops to plant and how to plan for the changing weather conditions.”

Tuesday's programme focuses on livestock and county-level enterprise, with modern livestock production, value addition and farming technologies forming part of the exhibitions.

Farmers can also explore technologies aimed at improving productivity and incomes, while counties and exhibitors showcase agricultural and enterprise initiatives.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is the chief guest.

President William Ruto, ASK's national patron, is expected to attend the official opening Wednesday, when the programme will focus on agriculture, technology and innovation.

Government officials and exhibitors are expected to discuss the future of agriculture and trade.

Thursday will be Life Governors Day, focusing on ASK leadership, agricultural and business innovations and the evolution of the trade fair. Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya will be the chief guest.

Friday will be Members and Schools Day, featuring school-based agricultural projects and youth engagement with agriculture, technology and enterprise. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will be the chief guest.

The weekend programme will open the exhibition to the wider public, with Saturday designated Family Day.

The day will feature agricultural education, technology demonstrations and youth and community activities. University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Ayub Gitau will be the guest.

The fair will close Sunday, October 4, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at 9 a.m., followed by reflections on agriculture, technology and innovation.