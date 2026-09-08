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Nairobi's Kilimani fire leaves several cars destroyed

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 8, 2026
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Firefighters and emergency response teams battled the blaze for more than four hours before bringing it under control.

Several cars have been destroyed following a fire outbreak at a garage, off Ole Dume Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani.

County Customer Service Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria on Tuesday morning said firefighters and emergency response teams battled the blaze for more than four hours before bringing it under control.

Mosiria said the county received a distress call at the County Disaster Management Centre and immediately dispatched a response team to the scene.

“The fire took more than four hours to contain because it involved vehicles, petrol, and many other highly flammable materials stored inside the garage,” Mosiria said.

According to him, the fire reportedly spread rapidly through the garage, where vehicles and combustible materials provided ample fuel for the flames.

"Several vehicles were reduced to shells, with some reportedly burned beyond repair," he said, adding that mechanics and car owners have been left counting losses.

He said the presence of petrol and other flammable substances complicated efforts to extinguish the blaze, exposing firefighters and other responders to additional danger.

Mosiria described the operation as “a very difficult and dangerous” exercise, praising emergency personnel for working tirelessly until the fire was contained.

“Our teams worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Firefighters and emergency response teams battled the blaze for more than four hours before bringing it under control.

He also acknowledged the role played by residents and mechanics who supported the emergency response, saying their cooperation helped the teams manage the incident.

The latest fire adds to growing concerns over safety in garages and informal vehicle repair yards in Nairobi, where vehicles, fuel, oils, gas cylinders, spare parts and other combustible materials are often handled within confined spaces.

"Such facilities can present a significant fire risk, particularly where flammable liquids are stored close to ignition sources or where emergency access is restricted," he added.

Mosiria expressed sympathy for those affected, saying the county shared their pain following the destruction.

He assured the residents that the county would continue responding to emergencies and working to safeguard lives and property.

“We will continue doing everything possible to respond to emergencies and protect lives and property across Nairobi,” Mosiria said.

The cause of the fire and the exact value of property destroyed had not been established.

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Related Topics

Kilimani Fire Off Ole Dume Road Garage Fire Nairobi Garage Fire Kilimani Garage Fire
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