Bishop Wanjiru declares her bid for Nairobi Governorship seat

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Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru . [File, Standard]

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will be contesting for the Nairobi Governorship seat on the Kenya Moja Movement Party (KMMP) with a clarion call to restore order and dignity in the city.

Wanjiru, who is the KMMP leader, will be joining the race, where the incumbent Johnson Sakaja will be defending his seat, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya being among those who have shown interest in the seat.

The Bishop, who was speaking during a church service in the city centre, said that Kenya Moja Movement Party is founded on the principles of social justice, the rule of law, human dignity, fairness and equal opportunities, saying that all Kenyans were free to register as members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Kenya Moja Movement Party, where I am the Party Leader, is part of the United Alternative Government. I will join other Party Leaders in the opposition to ensure that our Presidential candidate wins the 2027 general election,” said Wanjiru.

The Bishop envisions ‘Nairobi Mpya ’, stating that during the last general election she contested for the Nairobi Senate Seat on a UDA ticket and emerged second, garnering 554,091 votes against Senator Edwin Sifuna, who got 716,876 votes and that she was now certain that she will be elected as Nairobi Governor.

Wanjiru said that under her leadership, she will seek to create job opportunities for the youth and end corruption and tribalism, which have been the cause of the failure of service delivery in the last five years, calling for a change of leadership in the city during the 2027 general election.

The Bishop pointed out that city residents had asked her to give them political direction on her next political step and that, after consultation, she had chosen to go for the governorship seat in the coming general election and was certain she would be elected, having lost the Senate seat in the last election.

“Nairobi needs good leadership; we need a governor who understands city residents, appreciates our diversity, respects our economic activities. Given that Nairobi produces almost 60 per cent of the Kenyan Gross Domestic Product, we need a governor who will manage resources well,” said Wanjiru.

The Bishop said that she was bringing on board servant leadership that will advance and protect investments done in the city and she will ensure that all residents have equal opportunities to prosper under her leadership, unlike in the past leadership that has created a few filthy rich individuals

She said that Nairobi needs a female leader who can handle issues in a motherly way for the benefit of the city residents and that leader is none other than Margaret Wanjiru, who is tried and tested as a two-term Starehe MP, where her development record was there for all to scrutinise.

Wanjiru said that her party would not engage in the politics of deception as it carries out its nominations and that they will be part of the United Alternative Government and that they will work with the other parties in the opposition to deliver the desired change for Kenyans.

“My priority as Governor will be to clean and organise the county since there is too much filth and disorder, especially in terms of garbage. Our environment is in a very bad state and in some areas it is a health hazard. Being a woman is an added advantage for women who are naturally clean,” said Wanjiru

Wanjiru resigned as the chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission on August 31 after serving for 20 months.