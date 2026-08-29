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From exhibition to dealroom: Nairobi trade fair's new pitch to investors

By David Njaaga | Aug. 29, 2026
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Anthony Ikunda, the area police commander, addresses exhibitors during the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair Exhibitors Forum at Jamhuri Park showground, where he outlined security plans for the September event. [Courtesy]

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) is recasting the Nairobi International Trade Fair as a marketplace for investment, exports and partnerships, moving the decades-old agricultural exhibition beyond its traditional role as an annual showcase.

The shift was outlined during the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair Exhibitors Forum at Jamhuri Park showground, ahead of the main event scheduled for September 28 to October 4.

Bertram Muthoka, chief executive of ASK, said the society's 2025-2029 strategic plan emphasises partnerships, research, innovation, technology, marketing and stakeholder engagement.

"Our vision is to be a world-class agricultural and trade forum, and we are progressively strengthening our platforms to deliver greater value for exhibitors, partners and the public," Muthoka said.

The fair is expected to draw exhibitors from more than 25 countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, France, Belgium, India, Israel, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Qatar, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Floice Mukabana, chief executive of the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and chief guest at the forum, said the fair could help Kenyan companies connect with international markets.

"Through the Made in Kenya Initiative, the agency is promoting greater appreciation and adoption of locally produced goods and services, while strengthening confidence in Kenyan products in the domestic, regional, and international market," she noted.

Levi Mukhweso, chairman of the Nairobi International Trade Fair, said the event would draw businesses from agriculture, manufacturing, technology, education, hospitality, construction, real estate, textiles and the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

"The Nairobi International Trade Fair remains a significant platform for showcasing products, technologies and ideas while creating opportunities for business, learning and partnership," according to Mukhweso.

This year's theme, "Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiative for Sustainable Economic Growth," reflects a focus on sustainable practices, innovation and stronger trade links.

ASK is also upgrading infrastructure at the showground, where construction is underway. The works include an enhanced arena and a borehole built in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces. ASK is working with the National Youth Service on road improvements and engaging stakeholders on water supply.

The fair should extend beyond showcasing products to creating lasting commercial opportunities, Mukabana added.

"Let it be a platform for building partnerships, creating new markets, sharing innovative ideas, and demonstrating solutions that will drive Kenya's sustainable economic growth," she said.

Police will also step up security at the fair, watching for phone snatching and petty theft as the event draws large crowds. Anthony Ikunda, the area police commander, explained that a police station would be set up at the showground, with officers working alongside the Administration Police and General Service Unit.

"We are prepared for this event on the matters of safety and security. We are going to work with other agencies," Ikunda observed.

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Related Topics

Agricultural Society of Kenya Nairobi International Trade Fair Stakeholder Engagement Jamhuri Park Showground
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