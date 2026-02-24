Matiang'i declared Gusii kingpin as Opposition projects unity

Audio By Vocalize

The United Opposition made a forceful entry into the Gusii region in campaigns that also saw former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared the region’s spokesperson.

On Monday, Matiang’i appeared to consolidate a support base that has, over the years, voted for the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, even as he positioned himself in the race for the Opposition’s flag bearer slot in the 2027 election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Matiang’i at rallies in Bomet, Nyamira and Kisii counties.

In recent weeks, there have been claims of differences within the Opposition after Matiang’i demanded a scientific formula for selecting a joint presidential candidate.

He has opposed what he described as a “boardroom deal” to settle on the Opposition candidate.

The Opposition has kept Kenyans guessing over who its flag bearer will run against President William Ruto, who will be seeking re-election.

They maintain that their framework for picking a flag bearer is on course.

Kalonzo expressed optimism about unseating Ruto, saying they have an agenda to transform the country.

He said the Opposition would seek to restore order in the country, including reversing some of the unpopular policies of the Ruto administration.

On Monday, the politicians projected camaraderie, vowing to remain united and to present a single candidate to face Ruto next year.

Matiang’i welcomed the leaders to what was billed as a homecoming that culminated in his coronation as the Gusii political kingpin.

Huge crowds turned out in various towns across Kisii and Nyamira to be addressed by the Opposition leaders, who also included former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and PNU leader Peter Munya.

Matiang’i’s return to his Gusii home turf for a major political event marked the third time since his return from the United States, where he had been working with the World Bank.

Unlike previous visits, however, Monday’s rally was significant as he was declared the official spokesperson of the community.

“We have witnessed that the people love Matiang’i, but leaders elected by the people are opposed to him becoming president. My only plea is that you punish all those leaders who stand against our chosen spokesperson,” former Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri said.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo was absent from the event. Others who did not attend included North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka and Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi.

After being named Gusii chief spokesperson by the Gusii Council of Elders, Matiang’i assured members of the community that he was ready to defeat President Ruto if chosen as the Opposition flag bearer.

“We are prepared to send Ruto home in 2027 if these men gathered here decide that I can carry their flag,” Matiang’i said.

According to Matiang’i, the country was in a dire state and in need of rescue.

Gachagua vowed to safeguard Opposition unity and ensure that a single candidate would be agreed upon to carry its mantle.

Gachagua argued that Ruto had little justification for retaining the presidency, citing what he termed the marginalisation of communities under his administration.

“We share a common ambition of removing Ruto from office. That is the assignment before us, and it has made us resolve to back whoever we ultimately choose as our flag bearer,” Gachagua said.

Kalonzo pledged to remain committed to the Opposition’s objective of unseating Ruto.

“Our national interest supersedes individual political ambitions. That is why we are in full agreement that once we settle on a candidate, the rest of us must rally behind that person for the sake of our resolve to defeat Ruto,” Kalonzo said.

Governor Natembeya urged the Gusii community to rally behind Matiang’i, whom he described as best suited to fly the United Opposition flag.

“No one should go against the will of the people of Gusii and the spokesperson you have installed today by making declarations contrary to your wishes. Reject such individuals and punish them at the ballot in 2027,” Natembeya said.

Munya said the country was ripe for change and urged members of the community to stand firmly behind Matiang’i in anticipation of a leadership transition.

Wamalwa called on dissenting ODM leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to join the United Opposition in order to consolidate support in the Western region.