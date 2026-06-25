Hundreds stranded as police seal off Mombasa Road at Mlolongo

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Police mount a roadblock in Mlolongo along Mombasa road. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Hundreds of motorists and passengers travelling to Nairobi have been stranded after police mounted a roadblock at Mlolongo, triggering a massive traffic snarl-up along the busy Mombasa Road ahead of commemorations marking the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

The roadblock, erected a few metres before the Nairobi Expressway entrance towards the city centre, brought traffic to a near standstill, with long-distance passenger buses, lorries and trailers unable to proceed.

A spot-check by The Standard found only a handful of logistics vehicles being allowed through the security checkpoint.

The disruption caused a traffic jam stretching from Mlolongo to the Kitengela junction, leaving travellers frustrated as they waited for hours without clear communication on when normal traffic flow would resume.

Among those affected was Mlolongo resident Robert Mwaka, who said he was unable to get to work on time because of the roadblock.

“I woke up in the morning to go to work and I was supposed to be there by 9am, but I do not see any sign of getting there because the road has been completely closed,” he said.

Mwaka said police officers at the scene informed motorists that the blockade was a security measure.

Majaliwa Mwaruwa, who was travelling from Mombasa to Nakuru, said he had been stuck at the roadblock since arriving at around 10.30am.

“I was supposed to arrive in Nakuru by noon. We feel bad. Some of us are going to work, others are heading to funerals. We do not know what time they will allow us to proceed,” he said.

Another traveller, Shadrack Musau, who was heading to Nairobi from Kibwezi, said he had expected to arrive in the capital by 6am.

“I was supposed to arrive in Nairobi by 6am, but that is impossible because the police have closed the road,” he said.

The disruption comes as the country braces for nationwide activities marking the anniversary of the Gen Z protests, which saw thousands of young people take to the streets in 2024 to demand accountability and reforms.

The road closures also came despite earlier assurances from public transport operators that services would continue uninterrupted during the commemorations.

By 8 am, however, the usually busy Kitengela Junction-Namanga Highway remained largely clear, in contrast to the heavy congestion along Mombasa Road.