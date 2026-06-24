Mystery over Kerich's trip to America

Nairobi CEC Member for Finance Charles Kerich was sentenced to jail for contempt of court. [File, Standard]

The inquiry into the whereabouts of Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Finance Charles Kerich has taken another twist after reports emerged that he was away in the United States of America.

Kerich, who was convicted of contempt of court more than one month ago, has been missing in action, leading to various theories on his whereabouts.