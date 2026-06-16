Suspended Finance CECM Kerich fails to appear before MCAs

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Charles Kerich was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in prison. [File, Standard]

The whereabouts of Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Finance Charles Kerich remain unknown about a month after he was convicted of contempt of court.

Despite his suspension by Governor Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi County Assembly Committee on Implementation had summoned Kerich to appear before it yesterday to shed light on some budget matters but he did not show up.

The Committee, chaired by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, said Kerich was still the substantive CECM since he was yet to hand over to Ibrahim Auma, who was appointed in acting capacity.

“We have interest in Kerich’s whereabouts as the people’s representatives. We are also keen to know where our CECM for Finance is. Last week, the county attorney intimated that he was sentenced to civil jail,” Imwatok said

“If he is in prison, we want to visit him because whatever he is being sought for is because it is an issue to do with the County, not a personal matter,” he added

The Committee, through a letter, was informed that Kerich's whereabouts were unknown and that some officers would appear on June 23, 2026 to answer questions ahead of budget presentation.

Kerich was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in prison for failing to settle a Sh106.7 million legal fee to Kwengu & Company Advocates for services rendered on behalf of Foton East Africa Ltd.

The ruling was issued on May 19, 2026 by Justice Francis Gikonyo who sentenced Kerich to jail for contempt of court.