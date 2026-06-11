Nairobi MCAs order arrest of missing Finance CEC Kerich

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Finance CEC Charles Kerich was suspended following prolonged absence after he was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in prison. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi County Assembly has ordered the arrest of Finance CEC Charles Kerich.

Mr Kerich on Wednesday failed to appear before the Committee on Implementation to discuss the 2026/2027 county budget.

The committee directed that Kerich and other officials who snubbed the meeting be arrested and presented before the House on Tuesday. Also wanted is Tyrus Njoroge, the county revenue officer.

“They must report here on Tuesday at 9 o’clock, escorted by the police before this committee,” said Makongeni Ward Rep Peter Imwatok, who chairs the committee.

Governor Johnson Sakaja last week suspended Kerich following his prolonged absence after he was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in prison on May 19, 2026.

Kerich was found guilty of failing to settle a Sh106.7 million legal fee for a law firm.

And despite the suspension, the county assembly yesterday said police officers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and Central Police Station would be asked to look for the officials.

The committee said their efforts to inquire about the whereabouts of Kerich had been unsuccessful.

“It is awkward that the person who is in charge of the county Finance Department has been missing yet we are not getting any communication,” a committee member said.

“The budget preparation process is in limbo because his input is needed yet he is not available. We hope OCS Central and KICC will be able to trace and arrest him.”

Following his disappearance, the court issued a decree for his arrest on May 19.

The law firm was back in court a week ago, seeking to have Sakaja committed to civil jail for allegedly aiding Kerich to fly to Dubai against the jail sentence imposed on him.

Kerich had unsuccessfully sought to have the jail term suspended.