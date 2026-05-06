Marurui demolitions: Pain and agony as houses, plot owners count losses

Demolition exercise on a 50 acre piece of land at Thome, Marurui area in Kiambu County. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Hundreds of plot and house owners in the Thome area near Marurui along Northern Bypasses in Roysambu, Kiambu County are counting losses and could have been duped into buying land that was in dispute.

This, after bulldozers demolished their houses on Monday, some under construction, as police, who were said to be implementing a court order that allowed the owner of the land to take possession, watched the exercise.