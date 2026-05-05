Roysambu MCA charged over Marurui demolition protest

Audio By Vocalize

Demolition exercise on a 50 acres piece of land at Thome, Marurui area in Kiambu County. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Roysambu MCA Sospeter Githahu Mumbi, former Mathare North MCA Jared Okoth Okode, and businessman John Muchiri Nyambura were arraigned before Makadara Law Courts for allegedly causing obstruction.

They are accused of mobilising members of the public to unlawfully barricade the Northern Bypass in Marurui, Roysambu Sub-County, Nairobi County, on May 3, 2026. The action caused major traffic disruption and posed a serious risk to public safety.

Police received reports at around 2:30 pm that approximately 300 demonstrators had blocked the road using stones and burning tyres, obstructing motorists and pedestrians.

Upon arrival, officers found some protesters pelting stones at vehicles. Officers from the Quick Response Unit (QRU) and police dispersed the crowd and arrested the three men over claims of leading the unlawful assembly.

The residents were protesting the demolition of homes on a disputed parcel of land following a court ruling in favour of Langton Investments Limited as the legitimate owner.

Affected residents and property owners, some of whom claimed to have lived on the land for over two decades with a few attesting to residency since 1989 claimed that the land had been legally subdivided and sold to them.

A section of residents alleged that they did not receive eviction notices and a court order halting the demolitions was ignored.

Langton Investments, however, maintained that it had issued public notices cautioning potential buyers and developers against purchasing the contested 300-acre piece of land.

Protests erupted on Sunday, leading to running battles with police, who lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowds. The demonstrations briefly paralysed traffic along the Northern Bypass.

Before his arrest, MCA Mumbi joined the affected residents in protesting, citing his mandate to represent the ward. He told residents he had requested a statement on the matter in the County Assembly, which is now pending before the planning committee.

Former Mathare North MCA Okode, also a 2027 Ruaraka parliamentary aspirant, was arrested at the scene for allegedly inciting the protests. One of his multi-million-shilling homes was among those demolished.

Hundreds of families have been left homeless, unsure of their next destination.

The trio were taken to Kasarani Police Station, where they were booked and later presented before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Monday.

Police say the three incited members of the public to participate in the violent demonstration and wilfully obstructed a public street, causing major traffic disruption, endangering road users, and disturbing public order contrary to the Nairobi City County Public Nuisance Act, 2021.

They pleaded not guilty. Defense Counsel Jonson Bosire urged the court to admit them on lenient terms argung that they were law abiding citizens with Sospeter being a current MCA.

Shikwe granted them cash bail of Sh5,000 each, pending the hearing in September.