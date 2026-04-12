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Police bust 'Tokyo Mafias' gang in South B crackdown

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 12, 2026
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Police conducted the raid after receiving intelligence reports and tips from members of the public.[NPS,X]

Police officers from South B Police Station have arrested 10 suspected members of a notorious criminal group known as the ‘Tokyo Mafias’ following a coordinated operation on April 11, 2026.

The crackdown, informed by intelligence and tip-offs from members of the public, targeted known hideouts in the Fuata Nyayo and Shimo La Tewa areas.

During the raid, officers recovered an imitation firearm and several weapons, including pangas and swords. Two television sets believed to have been stolen were also seized, along with housebreaking tools allegedly used in a string of burglaries in the area.

"The operation, which commenced following intelligence and support from members of the public, targeted criminal hideouts within the Fuata Nyayo and Shimo La Tewa areas," police said.

All ten suspects are currently in custody at South B Police Station and are awaiting processing before being arraigned in court.

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