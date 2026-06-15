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Government officials knock on Russia's door for jobs despite loss of Kenyan lives

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | Jun. 15, 2026
Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov. [Wellington Nyongesa, Standard]

Some may see it as bullishness, while others would believe that it is an honest attempt by government officials to ink job deals for Kenyans abroad. What emerges, however, are more questions than answers as government officials keep trooping to the Russian capital, Moscow, and territories frowned upon by a larger part of the world, following reports of human trafficking.

At first, it was Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua while he led the Foreign Affairs docket cozying up to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. In several sessions and meetups, among other issues discussed were jobs for Kenyans in Russia. Dr Mutua publicly flagged off a team of Kenyans en route to Russia for jobs. In recent days, he has been trying to fight off claims about illegal recruitment to Russia, including a social media post that spotted his picture.

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Related Topics

Labour CS Alfred Mutua Kenyans In Russia Military Alabuga SEZ National Employment Authority
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