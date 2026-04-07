Five charged with plotting to break into KDF officer's home

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Five people, including two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, have been charged with plotting to break into a senior officer's house in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Those charged before the Milimani Magistrate’s Court include Charles Kiio Matata, a KDF sergeant based at the Kahawa Garrison, Samuel Agango Odoyo, a KDF service member currently on interdiction, and a mechanic attached to Kahawa Barracks.

Other suspects are Alex Mumo Kisilu, Richard Mwania Muasya and Stella Nzuki Mweni.

The suspects denied that, armed with dangerous weapons, they planned to break into Major General George Okumu’s home.

“On Monday, March 23, 2026, detectives received credible intelligence about an imminent robbery and placed the suspects under close surveillance, monitoring their movements and preparations ahead of the planned attack,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

As part of the alleged plot, the suspects, travelling in two vehicles, visited the military officer's home, where a woman alighted, pretending to seek assistance.

Detectives then swooped in and arrested her and the other suspects.

Police recovered items believed to have been intended for use in the robbery, including KDF jungle uniforms, military boots, a crowbar, a claw hammer, a knife, pliers and multiple mobile phones.

The court granted the State 10 days to investigate, and the suspects released them on cash bail of Sh500,000 and with the alternative of depositing a Sh1 million bond each.