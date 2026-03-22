State extends free ID cards to 2027, shifts water funding to private capital

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Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura. [File,Standard]

The government will keep national identity card applications and replacements free until 2027, as it moves to overhaul water financing and expand irrigation amid climate shocks.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura announced the extension during the 20th episode of the Sema Na Spox: Bonga Na Gava podcast held in Nairobi.

"First-time National Identity Card applications and replacements will remain free until 2027," said Mwaura.

He explained the directive aims to boost registration among youth and rural populations ahead of future voter enrolment.

At the same time, Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa outlined a shift in how the State funds water projects, moving away from reliance on the National Exchequer and foreign partners.

"The government is transitioning mature assets into new forms of capital to fund fresh infrastructure," noted Mugaa.

He added the State will use the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) to support large-scale projects through Public-Private Partnerships, allowing private investors to finance dams and water systems.

"If there is a gap between investor needs and what is affordable, the fund will bridge it," Mugaa explained.

Mugaa linked the reforms to climate change, which has disrupted farming seasons and exposed the limits of rain-fed agriculture.

"Farmers can no longer rely on rainfall patterns; irrigation allows planting at any time," observed Mugaa.

On stalled projects, Mugaa said the government rejected a proposed structure for the Itare Dam after due diligence and has written to the Italian government seeking a new contractor.

"We were not comfortable with the proposed vehicle and have requested support for a new contractor," stated Mugaa.

The announcement comes as Kenya marks International World Water Day today in Meru County, under the theme "Water and Gender Equality."

Mugaa said the event will bring together government agencies, development partners and non-governmental organisations [NGOs] to review progress and promote inclusive water management.

"Women bear the burden of water scarcity yet remain excluded from decisions; this must change," said Mugaa.

The government will also promote irrigation training for smallholder farmers and set up a model farm to demonstrate efficient water use, he added.