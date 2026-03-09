Sakaja presses on with Nairobi cooperation pact as court test closes in

Audio By Vocalize

Governor Johnson Sakaja chairs a meeting at City Hall in Nairobi on Monday, March 9 as officials review implementation of a Nairobi–national government development pact.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has begun implementing a cooperation agreement with the national government even as a High Court prepares to rule on its legality.

On Monday, Sakaja convened the first meeting of a Joint Steering Committee (JSC) at City Hall, setting weekly Monday meetings and establishing sector-based subcommittees to coordinate the Nairobi Rising agenda.

The move came six days before a virtual court hearing scheduled for Monday, March 16.

Petitioners Bernard Peter and Christine Gathoni want the Sh80 billion deal suspended, arguing it unlawfully shifts control of devolved functions, bypasses public participation and exposes public funds to unapproved expenditure.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye certified the case as urgent, noting that the application contests the legality of the February 17 agreement.

The petitioners are also seeking interim orders barring the formation of committees, the implementation of projects, or the disbursement of funds under the agreement.

Critics say the deal mirrors the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which was previously used to place devolved county functions under national government control.

Despite the legal cloud, Sakaja said implementation would continue while awaiting court directions.

"This partnership enables us to mobilise national and county institutions to deliver critical projects that will transform Nairobi into a modern, efficient and globally competitive city," noted Sakaja.

Among the flagship projects discussed during Monday's JSC meeting were the rehabilitation of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant, the expansion of sewer networks, and a Sh3 billion sewer connectivity programme supported by the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The committee also discussed an Sh8.7 billion Safe Streets programme to upgrade roads, street lighting and non-motorised transport infrastructure across the city.

The petitioners contend that although the agreement states it does not constitute a transfer of functions, its structure places devolved functions under joint governance dominated by the national executive.

The JSC is expected to review six policy papers outlining Nairobi's development priorities before presenting a consolidated framework to President William Ruto.