The roads to be closed for rugby weekend

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 13, 2026
A police road block. [File, Standard]

Nairobians have been told to prepare for traffic disruptions due to road closure on Saturday and Sunday as Kenya hosts the HSBC SVNS rugby tournament.

Police said that Aerodrome Road will be completely closed while Mombasa Road will be partially due to the tournament taking place at Nyayo Stadium.

“Motorists are urged to follow instructions from traffic officers on-site and use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays,” police said.

Kenya is the second country in Africa after South Africa to host the two-day tournament which will bring together 12 elite teams from 11 countries.

The men’s teams are Kenya, USA, Belgium, Germany, Canada and Uruguay while the women’s teams are Kenya, China, Argentina, Spain, South Africa and Brazil.

Kenya’s men team Shujaa will face USA 7s, Uruguay 7s, Germany 7s, Canada 7s and Belgium 7s while the Kenya Lionesses will face Brazil 7s, China 7s, Spain 7s, South Africa 7s and Argentina 7s.

Shujaa will begin their campaign against Canada at 10:50am then play Belgium at 1:52pm before closing their games for the day against Germany at 4:54pm.

On Sunday they will play Uruguay at 12:50 pm before facing USA at 5:02pm for their last game of campaign.

Lionesses will begin their campaign giants against Brazil at 09:44 am followed by a faceoff with China at 12:46 pm, their last game on Saturday will be against South Africa 7s at 3:48 pm.

On Sunday they will play Argentina at 11:44 am and their last game will be against Spain at 3:56 pm.

