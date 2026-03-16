×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Dr Obwaka spends third night in police custody

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Mar. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist Job Obwaka was arrested on Friday. [File, Standard]

Veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist Job Obwaka spent his third night in police custody on Sunday after his dramatic arrest on Friday morning as pressure mounts on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to either charge him or grant him bail.

The 83-year-old Nairobi Hospital board member was arrested at 9am on Friday outside his clinic at the NSSF Building in Nairobi where he had arrived to see patients. Witnesses say officers from the DCI in a Subaru vehicle pounced on him and did not allow him to park his car before whisking him away .

His mobile phone was immediately confiscated and switched off, throwing his family into panic for hours before they established he was being detained at Muthaiga Police Station .

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), authorities have declined to grant Dr Obwaka cash bail despite the alleged offence being bailable under Kenyan law .

“The refusal to grant bail was reportedly based on unspecified ‘instructions from above’, a move it described as troubling and a possible misuse of State power,” KMPDU said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The union revealed that Obwaka is being accused of falsifying the register of members of a savings and credit cooperative, but maintained that that responsibility falls under the mandate of the office of the company secretary.

“Dr Obwaka was not present at the time when the alleged irregularities in these records are said to have occurred, raising serious questions about the basis and fairness of the accusations being levelled against him,” KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said.

The union demanded that the veteran doctor be treated with dignity, warning that “an injury to one doctor is an injury to all.” 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Dr Job Obwaka Directorate of Criminal Investigations KMPDU SG Davji Atellah NSSF Building
.

Latest Stories

Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
4 hrs ago
Politicians rearing monster that will turn around and devour them
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
4 hrs ago
Judiciary's quiet alignment should worry every Kenyan
Opinion
By George Nyongesa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved