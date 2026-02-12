Okello ready to guide Lionesses newbies ahead of Nairobi Sevens

Audio By Vocalize

Janet Okello (right) of Kenya Lionesses sprints past Namabiro Lydia of Uganda at the 2025 Safari Sevens tournament at Nyayo Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses speed star Janet Okello says she is ready to guide the team’s new faces as the country prepares to host the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS Division 2 at Nyayo Stadium this weekend.

The experienced winger is one of the senior players in a squad that blends youth with experience, with Sheila Chajira captaining the side and Freshia Oduor serving as vice-captain.

Marvel Oswago and Charity Nilah are among those earning their first national team call-ups after strong recent performances, as Kenya builds a team for the future.

Okello believes the Lionesses are in the right shape after weeks of hard work, including a high-performance training camp in Alicante, Spain, held from January 26-31.

“We went to Spain for high-intensity performance training. It has helped us know where we are, what we need to know and correct, also the gel and bonding,” said Okello.

The camp focused on improving fitness, building team combinations and polishing tactical systems. It also gave the coaches a chance to assess players closely before naming the final squad for the Nairobi tournament, which is a key round in the 2026 SVNS2 season.

For Okello, the off-field role is just as important as her speed on the wing. She says she has taken time to help the debutants settle into the national team environment.

“Just talking to them, guiding them to give them the confidence to play their game,” she said.

Her leadership will be vital as Kenya faces strong opposition in the women’s competition, which features Brazil, Spain, China, South Africa and Argentina, as well as qualifiers from SVNS3.

The series will be played over three tournaments, with top teams on aggregate points advancing to the SVNS World Championship.

Despite the challenge, the Lionesses are not short of ambition. Okello says the team has set a clear target.

“We are aiming for HSBC 1, win this tournament or finish top four,” she said.

Playing at home adds extra motivation. Nyayo Stadium is expected to be packed, with Kenyan fans known for turning rugby events into colorful festivals.

“I know Kenyans are loving people. Kenya Corner will be at home, especially on Valentine’s Day. I know you will turn up in large numbers to support and cheer us. We love you so much, my Kenya people. We will do our best to make you happy and proud,” Okello added.

Captain Sheila Chajira echoed the call for support and thanked those backing the team.

“We are truly thrilled to compete on home soil. This tournament means a great deal to us, and we are ready to give it our all. To our sponsors, thank you for your continued support. Your financial and institutional backing has inspired us and elevated our performance on the pitch,” said Chajira.

Okello also has a personal focus for the season, saying she will continue playing for Mwamba while aiming to enjoy the game and inspire the next generation, as she leads the Lionesses’ charge in Nairobi.