×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Okello ready to guide Lionesses newbies ahead of Nairobi Sevens

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Janet Okello (right) of Kenya Lionesses sprints past Namabiro Lydia of Uganda at the 2025 Safari Sevens tournament at Nyayo Stadium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya Lionesses speed star Janet Okello says she is ready to guide the team’s new faces as the country prepares to host the opening leg of the HSBC SVNS Division 2 at Nyayo Stadium this weekend.

The experienced winger is one of the senior players in a squad that blends youth with experience, with Sheila Chajira captaining the side and Freshia Oduor serving as vice-captain.

Marvel Oswago and Charity Nilah are among those earning their first national team call-ups after strong recent performances, as Kenya builds a team for the future.

Okello believes the Lionesses are in the right shape after weeks of hard work, including a high-performance training camp in Alicante, Spain, held from January 26-31.

“We went to Spain for high-intensity performance training. It has helped us know where we are, what we need to know and correct, also the gel and bonding,” said Okello.

The camp focused on improving fitness, building team combinations and polishing tactical systems. It also gave the coaches a chance to assess players closely before naming the final squad for the Nairobi tournament, which is a key round in the 2026 SVNS2 season.

For Okello, the off-field role is just as important as her speed on the wing. She says she has taken time to help the debutants settle into the national team environment.

“Just talking to them, guiding them to give them the confidence to play their game,” she said.

Her leadership will be vital as Kenya faces strong opposition in the women’s competition, which features Brazil, Spain, China, South Africa and Argentina, as well as qualifiers from SVNS3.

The series will be played over three tournaments, with top teams on aggregate points advancing to the SVNS World Championship.

Despite the challenge, the Lionesses are not short of ambition. Okello says the team has set a clear target.

“We are aiming for HSBC 1, win this tournament or finish top four,” she said.

Playing at home adds extra motivation. Nyayo Stadium is expected to be packed, with Kenyan fans known for turning rugby events into colorful festivals.

“I know Kenyans are loving people. Kenya Corner will be at home, especially on Valentine’s Day. I know you will turn up in large numbers to support and cheer us. We love you so much, my Kenya people. We will do our best to make you happy and proud,” Okello added.

Captain Sheila Chajira echoed the call for support and thanked those backing the team.

“We are truly thrilled to compete on home soil. This tournament means a great deal to us, and we are ready to give it our all. To our sponsors, thank you for your continued support. Your financial and institutional backing has inspired us and elevated our performance on the pitch,” said Chajira.

Okello also has a personal focus for the season, saying she will continue playing for Mwamba while aiming to enjoy the game and inspire the next generation, as she leads the Lionesses’ charge in Nairobi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Lionesses Speed Star Janet Okello Nyayo Stadium 2026 SVNS2 Season Valentine’s Day
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
40 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
40 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 40 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 40 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 40 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 40 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved