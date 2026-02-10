Okoth and Ojwang are back as Kenya Shujaa name final squad

Patrick Odongo (left) of Kenya Shujaa outpaces Zimbabwe attackers during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12, 2025. [File, Standard]

Menengai Oilers John Okoth and Nakuru’s Chrissant Ojwang’ are back in the national sevens set-up after being named in the Shujaa squad for the opening Nairobi leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 series set for this weekend, at Nyayo Stadium.

The two return after long injury layoffs that kept them out of the 2025 season. Their comeback is a big boost for Kenya as the team looks to start the new campaign strongly in front of home fans.The technical bench has largely kept the core of the squad, showing trust in the group that has been building together.

A fresh face in the team is David Nyangige, who earned his first call-up. The KCB star impressed during this year’s National Sevens Circuit and now gets a chance to prove himself on the international stage.

The squad will be guided by experienced players who form the backbone of the team including Vincent Onyala, Kevin Wekesa and Denis Abukuse. Co-captains George Ooro and Samuel Asati continue in their roles, while Patrick Odongo and Floyd Wabwire also keep their places. Playmaker Nygel Amaitsa and Festus Shiasi complete a balanced squad that mixes speed, power and skill.

Preparation for the Nairobi leg has been serious after Shujaa travelled to South Africa on January 12 for a week-long high-performance camp. There, they trained in top facilities and played tough friendly matches to raise their level. After returning home, the team focused on fine details in training, working on combinations and sharpening their game plans.

The Nairobi tournament is the first round of the 2026 SVNS 2 season, which will have three legs. Shujaa will face the United States, Germany, Uruguay, Belgium and Canada.

The aim is to finish among the top four teams on aggregate points to qualify for the SVNS World Championship. After Nairobi, the series will move to Montevideo and then Sao Paulo.

At the same time, the Kenya Lionesses have also named their squad for the Nairobi leg. The women’s team shows a strong mix of experience and new talent. Sheila Chajira will captain the side, with Freshia Oduor serving as vice-captain.

New call-ups Marvel Oswago and Charity Nilah are among the debutants, alongside Freshia Oduor in a leadership role.

Their selection follows a high-performance training camp held in Alicante from January 26 to 31. The camp helped improve fitness, teamwork and tactics ahead of the tournament.

The Lionesses squad also includes key players such as Naomi Amuguni, Moreen Muritu, Sinaida Nyachio, Edith Nariaka, Janet Okello, Grace Okulu, Stella Wafula and Phoebe Akinyi.